Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Film Is Reportedly A Comedy

Taika Waititi is a very funny man, but as a director, only mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows could genuinely be called a straightforward comedy in the strictest sense of the word.

His debut feature Eagle vs. Shark was an offbeat rom-com, Boy a father/son drama with comedic elements, Hunt for the Wilderpeople an old-fashioned adventure film that just happened to be hilarious, Jojo Rabbit had enough going on under the surface that it landed the filmmaker an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are both mega budget superhero blockbusters that exist within the standard MCU framework.

All of them are shot through with Waititi’s signature blend of sharp one-liners and irreverent tangents, but they don’t fit the mold of what people expect from broad studio comedies. The idea of him tackling a Star Wars feature film is certainly an exciting prospect, though. Especially when he cut his teeth in a galaxy far, far away helming the explosive season 1 finale of The Mandalorian, as well as voicing droid IG-11.

Plot details and the like are still scarce, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Waititi’s in-development Star Wars movie is a comedy, though the tipster doesn’t expound on a blanket statement that could mean any number of things. Is it going to be a contained story designed with the express purpose of making people laugh above all else? Probably not, especially when Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s penchant for improvisation played a part in them getting the boot from Solo.

Is it going to be the funniest Star Wars movie yet? Well, with Waititi at the helm, that’s more than likely, but we’re still talking about hugely expensive epics with budgets close to $200 million, so there’s definitely going to be plenty of action, adventure, scale and spectacle to go along with the humor.