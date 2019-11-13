Captain Marvel looked to be just another recent blockbuster with Ben Mendelsohn as the main villain, but a surprising twist revealed that his Skrull leader, Talos, was actually a good guy and was just trying to protect his people from the corrupt Kree. Mendelsohn offered a great performance as the charismatic chameleon – there aren’t many aliens with Australian accents, after all. He’s become a favorite with fans, too, and it seems Talos is quite popular behind the scenes as well.

That’s because We Got This Covered has heard that Talos will have a much bigger role in the MCU moving forward. Sources close to the site – the same ones who told us Wiccan will debut in WandaVision and that an Arrow spinoff was happening back in March – have informed us that the Skrull will be of the utmost importance from now on, seeing as he’ll be part of S.W.O.R.D. and play a key part in the upcoming Secret Invasion arc, which we’ve previously indicated will be set up in Captain Marvel 2.

Of course, Talos made his second appearance in the MCU in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which revealed that Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury had actually been the Skrull in disguise all along. The real Fury had been on board some kind of space station manned by a fleet of Skrulls, which is believed to be our first sighting of S.W.O.R.D., the outer-space arm of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Captain Marvel Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Clearly, the Far From Home credits sequence is setting up a proper introduction for S.W.O.R.D. later down the line, most likely in Captain Marvel 2. And with Talos as Fury’s stand-in, he presumably has a high rank in the organization. In fact, he might’ve been in the MCU for years, if you believe that every appearance from Fury since Captain America: The Winter Soldier has actually been Talos.

In any case, Captain Marvel 2 is believed to sow the seeds for an MCU twist on the comics’ Secret Invasion storyline, with the Kree in place of the Skrulls. The Super-Skrulls could also feature as well, but regardless, it seems we can expect more Talos in both the sequel and beyond.