Tantalizing new character details emerge on the latest star-studded Netflix original from the director of its second-biggest movie of all-time

Having evolved from the director of riotous studio comedies to the mastermind behind a string of biting satirical pieces that have yielded him seven Academy Award nominations and one win, Adam McKay seems to have found his calling as he progresses into the next stage of his career.

His most recent feature Don’t Look Up may have left a lot of critics and audiences feeling colder than they would have liked, but it was still shortlisted for Best Picture at the Oscars and ended up as the second most-watched original movie in Netflix history behind only blockbuster action extravaganza Red Notice.

Returning to familiar turf, McKay’s latest high concept and star-studded feature is also set up at the streaming service, with What’s On Netflix offering some tantalizing character details on Average Height, Average Build, which was intended to shoot this year before those pesky strikes got in the way.

As if the prospect of Robert Pattinson playing a serial killer who becomes a lobbyist to try and change the laws in an effort to make it easier for him to murder people isn’t enough, Amy Adams will co-star as a fellow lobbyist alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s retired detective, as well as Forest Whitaker’s fellow mass murderer.

In addition, Average Height, Average Build is also looking for its Governor of Indiana, as well as additional roles including lobbyists, consultants, rising star politicians, a silver-haired billionaire, and a DC power player. Don’t Look Up is no guarantee his latest will be great, but if McKay’s next effort lives up to its potential, then it sounds as though we’re onto a real winner.