Taron Egerton Says He’s Baffled By Wolverine Casting Rumors

The rumors surrounding the next Wolverine aren’t likely to go away any time soon. Nearly everyone has chimed in as to who they think should get the honor of replacing Hugh Jackman in the role and one name that doesn’t seem to be disappearing from the spotlight is Taron Egerton.

Mark Millar and Matthew Vaughn have both expressed their desire to see the Kingsman star don the clawed gloves when the character inevitably ends up joining the MCU, but to date, there’s been no confirmation on whether it’ll happen or not. The 29-year-old recently commented once again on the matter though, this time saying:

“It’s unfounded. The only morsel of truth to it is that I’m a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That’s kind of it, really. … I don’t quite know where it comes from. I’m flattered but baffled by it… There’s other characters that I think I’d be more suited to.”

Egerton is certainly entitled to his opinion, but fan art of him decked out in the costume makes a strong case that he’d be perfect for the role. Then again, maybe he’s not the right guy to play Wolverine. There are definitely no shortage of capable young actors who would be great at helming the X-Men.

For example, both Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery are two buzzworthy names that have been tossed out there as potential candidates to take over for Jackman. It’s also been reported that the Academy Award nominee could still decide to return to the part that helped turn him into an A-lister, though this unfortunately isn’t expected to happen.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Taron Egerton get a shot at Wolverine, or is there a part in the MCU that you think he’s better for? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think!