‘Teen Wolf’ star explains why she turned down the movie

Teen Wolf fans are gearing up for a movie spinoff of the supernatural MTV show that’s due to hit Paramount Plus this spooky season. The film is set to reunite pretty much all the major players from the series’ original run, which lasted from 2011-2017. Pretty much everyone, that is, except for two notable absentees; namely, Dylan O’Brien — who played breakout character Stiles — and Arden Cho — aka katana-wielding kitsune Kira Yukimura.

O’Brien’s reason for not returning is simple, as the Not Okay star is hugely busy with other projects. The explanation for Cho’s exit is more disappointing, however. The actress has previously revealed that it was all down to a pay dispute, with Cho reportedly only offered half of that earned by her co-stars on the movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 37-year-old star briefly touched on why she couldn’t agree to sign on for the film.

When the subject was brought up, Cho revealed that she based her decision not just on her own career and worth, “but for the next generation, the next Asian American girl, thinking this might be the best you can get.”

While Cho was not one of the original Teen Wolf regular cast, she did feature in a full half of the show, appearing in every episode of seasons four and five, after having a recurring presence in season three. So there’s clearly something not right going on here if Cho’s claim about her insultingly low offer is correct. So far neither producers nor the studio have elected to comment on the matter.

As for who is in the movie, Tyler Posey is back as Scott McCall, with Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam) also picking up where they left off in season six. A couple of faces not seen for a while will likewise return, including OG stars Tyler Hoechlin (Derek), Crystal Reed (Allison) and Colton Haynes (Jackson).

Teen Wolf: The Movie releases sometime this fall on Paramount Plus. Arden Cho stars in Partner Track, hitting Netflix Aug. 28.