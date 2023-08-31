‘Thank you for policing my behavior’: ‘Suicide Squad’ director remains remarkably diplomatic in the face of being branded a liar

Social media can be a rampant cesspool of bile and hatred even at the best of times, something Suicide Squad director David Ayer knows all too well after he’s spent a lot of time and exponentially more effort navigating both sides of the divide.

The filmmaker is happy to share new insights, details, and behind the scenes images from his ill-fated DC debut that was ripped out of his hands, recut into something he never intended it to be and then sent out into the world to make a ton of money while taking a critical pounding, but he’s also developed a habit for taking on his trolls head-on, and doing so with no degree of grace and panache.

Image via DC Comics

Unsurprisingly, he’s been at it again after being branded a liar by a butthurt user to made a point of noting that unlike the beloved Zack Snyder, he’d never gone public with his feelings on Suicide Squad‘s theatrical cut until long after the dust had settled. Naturally, Ayer was there to ladle on the kindness.

Thank you for policing my behavior. I’ll do better in the future.



Is there any way I can regain your trust or has the vessel been irrevocably shattered?



My advice is to stay far away from any work in the public eye. The compromises you will have to make to work well with… https://t.co/yKHZShlaoT — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 31, 2023

Of course, it’s not as if the person who’d been paid by Warner Bros. to direct Suicide Squad was going to trash it on every single red carpet given that you’d imagine he was contractually forbidden from doing so, and it’s not as if he’s the first creative to retrospectively trash their own work after toeing the party line right up until enough distance had formed to let rip.

Then again, the Ayer Cut saga is obligated to continue, so it’s only fair that both parties get involved.