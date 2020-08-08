Thanos Will Reportedly Have A Role In Deadpool 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has managed to create some of the most memorable on-screen superhero personalities, but when it comes to villains, the list of good antagonists is a lot shorter. Most people would agree though that Josh Brolin’s performance as Thanos is easily the most enthralling one. His popularity might also explain why there’s so much buzz around the possibility of the Mad Titan returning in future MCU movies. And while his next appearance hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel just yet, his return is surely inevitable.

In fact, one place he’s slated to appear – or at least, one place the studio reportedly wants him to show up – is Deadpool 4. And apparently, he’ll be roped into the film thanks to none other than Lady Death.

You see, one of Thanos’ most iconic story arcs in the comics sees him gathering the Infinity Stones to eliminate half of all life in the universe to impress the womanly personification of death. Much of the inspiration for the MCU’s Infinity Saga storyline came from that very same arc, minus some of the wackier elements and with a smaller cast of heroes.

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals First Look At Thanos' Family 1 of 8

But according to our sources – the same ones who told us Percy Jackson is being rebooted as a streaming series, an Extraction sequel is moving forward and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, all of which were correct – things might get a whole lot crazier in Deadpool 4. And that’s because a love triangle will reportedly develop between the Merc, Thanos and Lady Death. Thanos will be infatuated with Lady Death, who in turn has the hots for Deadpool (even though he doesn’t feel the same way), which would explain why the big bad is showing up in the Merc With a Mouth’s movie.

Of course, before we get to see the Mad Titan in Deadpool 4, the third film needs to head into production. And nobody seems to have the answer for when exactly that may happen. But it appears as if Marvel is still planning ahead and right now, at least, they’re hoping to have both Lady Death and the Mad Titan appear in Deadpool 4 to cause trouble for Wade Wilson.