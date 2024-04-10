Image via Warner Bros.
Category:
Movies

The 5 juiciest plot theories for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

The thought-provoking theories are already building.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:45 pm

After months of grueling anticipation and comic book movie restlessness, we’ve finally been rewarded with the first teaser trailer to Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux. And if the seemingly endless array of thought-provoking fan theories wasn’t at an all-time high before, then it certainly looks to be that way now.

As the pulse-pounding trailer makes its rounds all across social media — with special attention focused on that Oscar-worthy final frame — comic book enthusiasts, film buffs, and devoted theorists are all chiming in on what exactly each moment depicted in the trailer actually means for the future of this standalone franchise. And with the inclusion of pop superstar Lady Gaga starring in the flick as famed baddie Harley Quinn, it should hardly come as a major surprise that the theories are practically being ushered in from all angles.

But before the much-anticipated sequel is officially released to the public this October and sets the cinematic realm ablaze in time for spooky season, let’s dive in and explore the 5 juiciest plot theories for Joker: Folie à Deux.

The movie will introduce Batman

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most common fan theories circulating right now is the building feeling that the Joker sequel will officially introduce Batman as the crime-fighting vigilante we all know and love. And, of course, with a young Bruce Wayne appearing in the 2019 Joker during a confrontation with Arthur Fleck, it would make perfect sense to have Joker’s most obvious nemesis appear in the long-awaited sequel. And while the duo of Joker and Batman has certainly been done to death in entertainment media, we definitely wouldn’t be opposed to seeing their dynamic in this universe.

The music happens inside Harley Quinn’s head

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Lady Gaga is seen filming "The Joker 2" in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Based on what we’ve seen in the teaser trailer, one major theory points at Folie à Deux being depicted from Harley Quinn’s POV — with the musical aspect of the movie happening inside her head. So while Harley is slowly falling in love with Arthur / Joker, then her singing to herself about this unexpected love feels like a brilliant move. And with a gifted talent such as Lady Gaga leading the charge, the musical numbers are sure to be more dazzling than comic book lovers might have initially expected.

Arthur and Harley have a child together

joker-folie-a-deux-joaquin-phoenix
Image via Warner Bros.

Considering the sequel seemingly heavily focuses on the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn, one of the theories that makes the most sense canon wise would be the birth of their son, Joker Jr. The revelation of Quinn being pregnant could come at any point in the movie — especially towards the end — which would undoubtedly be the perfect setup for a potential third movie down the line, and would explore the troublesome dynamic of Joker and Harley while trying to raise their son. It’s purely speculation at this point whether Joker Jr. would even be included, but the possibilities are seemingly endless right now.

There is more than one Joker

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker in the Warner Bros. movie 'Joker'
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on subtle hints and moments in the trailer, one theory suggests that it’s incredibly possible that another Joker will take the spotlight in the sequel — becoming a copycat version of Arthur, and defying him in the process. Considering how massive Arthur Fleck’s Joker persona has become in Gotham, it wouldn’t be too surprising that there would be others out there trying to replicate his giant following. Another possibility is that Arthur meets a protégé whom he eventually coaches and turns into the Joker that we all truly know, aiding him in flipping Gotham upside down and setting his sights on an intense rivalry with Batman.

Arthur / Joker hallucinates Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) in Joker: Folie a Deux
Photo via Instagram/@toddphillips/DC

Given the traumatic and abusive past of Arthur Fleck at the hands of his own mother and her ex-boyfriend, eagle-eyed viewers were certainly not too shocked when it was revealed in Joker that Arthur’s growing relationship with his neighbor, Sophie, was fully one-sided and imaginary. So with the upcoming sequel just a few months away, one of the most-discussed theories points at whether or not Arthur could be imagining Harley Quinn as the newest love in his complicated life. And while some moviegoers have already argued that this direction feels too obvious, others are fully convinced that Harleen Quinzel is set to be nothing but a figment of Fleck’s darkened thoughts.

Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.