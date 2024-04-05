Category:
Movies

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more

This is no laughing matter.
Cody Raschella
  and 
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 10:26 am
joker
Photo via Warner Bros.

The minute a sequel to the award-winning film Joker was initially announced back in 2022, Joker fanatics and supporters of Todd Phillips’ standalone became undoubtedly eager to witness the madness unfold once more in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Recommended Videos

Joker — which originally premiered back in 2019 — had audiences glued to their seats as they watched Joaquin Phoenix deliver one of the best performances of his career as the famous comic book villain, with his portrayal of the psychopathic criminal mastermind landing him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Moreover, Joker was also a box-office hit, earning over $1 billion worldwide and cementing its legacy as a bonafide classic.

Co-writer and director Todd Phillips shared the news of the sequel on his Instagram on June 7, 2022, along with a photo of Phoenix smoking a cigarette while reading the script. The esteemed actor — who took home $4.5 million for the first film — will reportedly see a huge $20 million pay raise for his portrayal of the maniacal Clown Prince of Crime.

Fans have been clamoring for more information about Joker: Folie à Deux since Phillip’s announcement, especially since various rumors have popped us since the announcment. Thankfully, we have plenty of coverage to report in the months leading up to the film’s release.

What is the Joker: Folie à Deux release date?

On Aug. 3, 2022, Warner Bros. confirmed Joker: Folie à Deux will get a theatrical release date of Oct. 4, 2024. Considering the prior movie’s tendencies to teeter on psychological themes, the upcoming extravaganza will be perfect for the spooky season, and will surely encourage Halloween stans to flock to the theaters in droves. And seeing as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker was a major Halloween costume years back, it’s becoming clear that history will certainly repeat itself.

Is there an official trailer?

Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) and Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) in Joker: Folie a Deux
Photo via Instagram/@toddphillips/DC

At the current time of this writing, no, there has not yet been a trailer released for the much-anticipated musical. Instead, a plethora of eager fans are simply relying on fan-made trailers over on YouTube, patiently waiting until Warner Bros. unveils an actual trailer.

Who’s in the cast?

Image via Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

One of the most intriguing aspects surrounding the upcoming sequel is the inclusion of pop superstar Lady Gaga, who is set to star alongside Phoenix’s Joker as famed antihero Harley Quinn. In addition, Zazie Beetz is set to reprise her role as Arthur’s former neighbor Sophie, while Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Steve Coogan all set to star in the movie as well.

What is the plot?

Image via Warner Bros.

Phillips will continue the work he began with the first movie, and in addition will co-write the script alongside Scott Silver. The movie’s plot is still under wraps, but Lady Gaga’s association with the sequel have many believing Joker could be paying a visit to his psychiatrist-turned-sidekick at the Arkham Asylum mental institution. Her association with the movie has also likely contributed to the fact that Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be a musical, which was previously just tossed around as a rumor.

Warner Bros.’ release date announcement surely came at the perfect time for DC fans who were appropriately upset after the studio announced it was canceling the release of Batgirl. Whether or not this exciting announcement is enough to make up for that devastating loss is still up in the air.

related content
Read Article Scarlett Johansson soaking up success on streaming reveals the real reason why she’s (probably) never making a Marvel return
Scarlett Johansson attends the 2023 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 16, 2023 in New York City.
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
Scarlett Johansson soaking up success on streaming reveals the real reason why she’s (probably) never making a Marvel return
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How powerful is the Silver Surfer?
Silver Surfer Animated Series
Category: Comic Books
Comic Books
Movies
Movies
How powerful is the Silver Surfer?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Marvel may have already given away its biggest and most scandalous secret about ‘The Fantastic Four’
Chris Evans as Human Torch in Fantastic Four
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Marvel may have already given away its biggest and most scandalous secret about ‘The Fantastic Four’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Wicked Little Letters’ on Netflix?
Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley in 'Wicked Little Letters'
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘Wicked Little Letters’ on Netflix?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Is there a female Silver Surfer in Marvel comics?
fantastic-four-rise-of-the-silver-surfer
Category: Movies
Movies
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
Is there a female Silver Surfer in Marvel comics?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Scarlett Johansson soaking up success on streaming reveals the real reason why she’s (probably) never making a Marvel return
Scarlett Johansson attends the 2023 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 16, 2023 in New York City.
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
Scarlett Johansson soaking up success on streaming reveals the real reason why she’s (probably) never making a Marvel return
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How powerful is the Silver Surfer?
Silver Surfer Animated Series
Category: Comic Books
Comic Books
Movies
Movies
How powerful is the Silver Surfer?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Marvel may have already given away its biggest and most scandalous secret about ‘The Fantastic Four’
Chris Evans as Human Torch in Fantastic Four
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Marvel may have already given away its biggest and most scandalous secret about ‘The Fantastic Four’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Wicked Little Letters’ on Netflix?
Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley in 'Wicked Little Letters'
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘Wicked Little Letters’ on Netflix?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Is there a female Silver Surfer in Marvel comics?
fantastic-four-rise-of-the-silver-surfer
Category: Movies
Movies
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
Is there a female Silver Surfer in Marvel comics?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 5, 2024
Author
Cody Raschella
Cody Raschella is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor who has been with WGTC since 2021. He is a closeted Swiftie (shh), a proud ‘Drag Race’ fan (yas), and a hopeless optimist (he still has faith in the MCU). His passion for writing has carried him across various mediums including journalism, copywriting, and creative writing, the latter of which has been recognized by Writer’s Digest. He received his bachelor's degree from California State University, Northridge.
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.