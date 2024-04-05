‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more

The minute a sequel to the award-winning film Joker was initially announced back in 2022, Joker fanatics and supporters of Todd Phillips’ standalone became undoubtedly eager to witness the madness unfold once more in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker — which originally premiered back in 2019 — had audiences glued to their seats as they watched Joaquin Phoenix deliver one of the best performances of his career as the famous comic book villain, with his portrayal of the psychopathic criminal mastermind landing him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Moreover, Joker was also a box-office hit, earning over $1 billion worldwide and cementing its legacy as a bonafide classic.

Co-writer and director Todd Phillips shared the news of the sequel on his Instagram on June 7, 2022, along with a photo of Phoenix smoking a cigarette while reading the script. The esteemed actor — who took home $4.5 million for the first film — will reportedly see a huge $20 million pay raise for his portrayal of the maniacal Clown Prince of Crime.

Fans have been clamoring for more information about Joker: Folie à Deux since Phillip’s announcement, especially since various rumors have popped us since the announcment. Thankfully, we have plenty of coverage to report in the months leading up to the film’s release.

On Aug. 3, 2022, Warner Bros. confirmed Joker: Folie à Deux will get a theatrical release date of Oct. 4, 2024. Considering the prior movie’s tendencies to teeter on psychological themes, the upcoming extravaganza will be perfect for the spooky season, and will surely encourage Halloween stans to flock to the theaters in droves. And seeing as Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker was a major Halloween costume years back, it’s becoming clear that history will certainly repeat itself.

Is there an official trailer?

At the current time of this writing, no, there has not yet been a trailer released for the much-anticipated musical. Instead, a plethora of eager fans are simply relying on fan-made trailers over on YouTube, patiently waiting until Warner Bros. unveils an actual trailer.

Who’s in the cast?

One of the most intriguing aspects surrounding the upcoming sequel is the inclusion of pop superstar Lady Gaga, who is set to star alongside Phoenix’s Joker as famed antihero Harley Quinn. In addition, Zazie Beetz is set to reprise her role as Arthur’s former neighbor Sophie, while Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Steve Coogan all set to star in the movie as well.

What is the plot?

Phillips will continue the work he began with the first movie, and in addition will co-write the script alongside Scott Silver. The movie’s plot is still under wraps, but Lady Gaga’s association with the sequel have many believing Joker could be paying a visit to his psychiatrist-turned-sidekick at the Arkham Asylum mental institution. Her association with the movie has also likely contributed to the fact that Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be a musical, which was previously just tossed around as a rumor.

Warner Bros.’ release date announcement surely came at the perfect time for DC fans who were appropriately upset after the studio announced it was canceling the release of Batgirl. Whether or not this exciting announcement is enough to make up for that devastating loss is still up in the air.