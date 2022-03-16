‘The Adam Project’ scores one of Netflix’s biggest debuts ever

The combination of Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy delivered major critical and commercial success last year with smash hit action comedy Free Guy, while the actor and producer became the first star to have two movies end up on the Netflix all-time most-watched list, so it was inevitable that The Adam Project would follow a similar path.

Unlike 6 Underground and Red Notice, though, the time traveling sci-fi adventure has been drawing strong reviews from both critics and audiences. In fact, The Adam Project‘s current Rotten Tomatoes score of 68% is almost as high as that of his previous two streaming exclusives combined, which each earned a measly 36% rating.

Based on the latest viewership data released by the streamer, the heartwarming father/son story is on course to see Reynolds go three-for-three on the world’s biggest platform. The Adam Project racked up 92.4 million hours of viewing from the week of March 7 to 13, despite only being eligible for three of those days.

That places it behind only Red Notice‘s 148 million hours, and the 111 million hours accrued by Adam McKay’s disaster comedy Don’t Look Up, which coincidentally happen to be Netflix’s two most popular original features ever. Based on those metrics, it’s looking very likely that The Adam Project could take the number three spot when the dust settles on the standard 28-day window that Netflix uses to gauge success.

Some fans might not be too sold on the idea of Levy helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, but Free Guy and The Adam Project have proven that his collaborations with Reynolds know how to draw in a crowd.