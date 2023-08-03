The ‘Barbie’ Breakups trend, explained

For anyone out there who went to see Barbie with their significant other, only to realize amid the candy-colored theatrics and feminist parables that they needed to break up with their partner ASAP — well, you’re not alone.

Similar to the internet movement that helped Barbie bust the box office on opening weekend (with or without Oppenheimer as a chaser), this new movement is busting toxic relationships. Somehow, we think writer/director Greta Gerwig would be very proud that her film is giving ladies the courage to say “enough is enough” to partners who fall short.

The trend began roughly a week after Barbie premiered, per Huffington Post. On the popular “Am I the A**hole” subreddit, a woman posted a heart-wrenching confessional about her male partner being offended by the movie, which lead to a very serious talk between the two.

Finally, the woman asked him to move out, which he did after stealing all the food in the fridge and all the batteries in the electronics drawer, as one does.

The story went viral, and after a while, it became clear this was not an isolated incident.

What are some other Barbie Breakups?

A woman on TikTok recently said the film inspired her to break up with her boyfriend after he engaged in problematic behavior:

Congrats, Shirley! Welcome to a new day where you only hang out with men who give you joy. If no men make the grade, let us introduce you to pets.

Here’s another story from Twitter:

let me add to this so the incels don’t waste their breath here. it’s your prerogative to feel whatever way that you do, it’s mine to continue to live without knowledge of your miserable uneducated existence. read a book, call your mother, and speak to a licensed professional. — visionary T ☕️ (@awhtee) July 27, 2023

Terrifically said, visionary T. Your man should worship the ground you walk on — or at least be smart enough to realize Barbie is really arguing that the patriarchy is just as harmful to men as to women. What does he think all these “Kenough” hoodies are trying to say, if not that?

There’s even a story of a fella realizing he and his girlfriend weren’t right for each other after watching Barbie. Granted, he later deleted the post, but the comments are still there:

In summation, if your partner — no matter their gender — doesn’t agree with the critiques laid down in Barbie, don’t let the door hit them on the way out. Or do, because it’s funny when doors do that.

Now we begin our search for the elusive “I broke up with my man because he built an atomic bomb just to seem more alpha” stories on the Oppenheimer boards. What a time to be alive.