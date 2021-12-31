The Batman fans have been dissecting every frame of promotional trailers, teasers, TV spots, and first look images for every clue they can find as to the plot of the film and insights into the characters.

That has included everything from spotting the fact that Robert Pattinson’s Batman appears to have a bullet proof cowl in a TV spot to Bruce Wayne apparently being the childhood friend of Zoë Kravitz’ Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, according to a German theater’s synopsis for the movie.

The latest frame-by-frame breakdown from the film’s latest trailer highlighted a seemingly innocuous moment in which Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth asks Bruce whether he considers Selina a friend. “I’m not so sure,” Bruce replies.

But something in the background of that scene is catching fans’ eyes, as it seems Alfred may have caught Bruce being just a bit sus with the “research” he was conducting on Selina. In the background of the scene, you can see a monitor in which a rather sultry picture of Selina is on display.

Check out the hilarious post for yourself below, which was posted by Reddit user u/Sins0fTheFather on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit.

It’s certainly reminiscent of a parent walking in on you as a teenager during an oh-so-inopportune moment and we can’t help but giggle at the idea of someone as starkly serious and brooding as Bruce Wayne succumbing to seemingly similar circumstances.

In the trailers we’ve seen so far for The Batman, it seems like there’s a lot of chemistry between Bruce and Selina, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she had her own “research” images pulled up on her screens in her Cat-cave of Pattinson’s notoriously ripped torso, over which fans have also been swooning.