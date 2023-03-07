‘The Batman’ producer confirms exactly when the sequel starts filming

Before James Gunn came along with that massive DC Universe update, it was Matt Reeves who was anchoring the hopes of the comic book company’s big screen presence with The Batman, a long haul of a character study that certainly hit the hardest out of any DC release in 2022, so much so that the Reevesverse is shaping up to be the premier franchise to come out of the Elseworlds banner.

Indeed, the shared universe kicked off by The Batman doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon; after having its release date announced alongside the many upcoming projects of the mainline DCU, highly-anticipated The Batman – Part II has received yet another timeline update, this time from executive producer Michael Uslan.

The sequel, which will tie in with the HBO Max spinoff The Penguin, is set to begin production in November later this year, according to an Instagram post by Uslan, who has been involved with onscreen Batman projects as far back as 1989.

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as the eponymous Caped Crusader with a script from Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. It’s unclear who the Dark Knight will be going up against this time around, but both Pattinson and Reeves have entertained the idea of introducing characters like Robin, Calendar Man, Mr. Freeze, and Hush in the past. And, of course, Barry Keoghan’s Joker continues to wait in the wings.

The Batman – Part II is set to release to theaters on October 3, 2025.