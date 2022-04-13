The best free movies currently on YouTube

YouTube has become a source. Do you need to figure out whether your gas laundry dryer is fixable or just needs to be replaced? Do you need to clear up some cache on your iphone? Betcha there’s a YouTuber who can show you how. We’ve all become visual learners, partially due to the pandemic and partially because of the wealth of information available in video form on the streaming app.

But there’s even more to YouTube than informational content. There’s a surprising number of films to be watched in full for free on the entertainment hub. Here are our picks for the top 10.

Outlander (2008)

A reference to the poem Beowulf, Outlander stars Jim Caviezel as Kainan, a spaceman who has crashed in Scandinavia during the Vendel period. Outlander is unique in that it splices two genres, Viking movie and sci-fi, which doesn’t sound like it would work, but it does. The concept is so intriguing that it inspired a series in 2014 that is still currently being produced by the Starz network. Plus, there are monsters and a love story and Ron Perlman. What more could you want?

The Illusionist (2006)

The Illusionist stars Edward Norton as Eisenheim, a magician who reunites with his childhood love Sophie (Jessica Biel), who is married to Crown Prince Leopald (Rufus Sewell). Paul Giamatti also stars as an inspector tasked with investigating Eisenheim. This sets into motion a series of events that builds with delicious intensity until the final act. The Neil Burger directed The Illusionist made our list for its beautiful imagery, costumes, and tragic love story.

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Philip Seymour Hoffman’s last completed film, A Most Wanted Man is a fairly straight-forward thriller concerning Günther Bachman (Hoffman), the head of a secret government team that gets wind of a political refugee’s suspected ties to a terrorist operation which was in operation years earlier. The refugee, Issa Karpov (Grigoriy Dobrygin) is set to inherit a large sum of money from his deceased father. The coda of the Anton Corbijn directed A Most Wanted Man is slightly dissatisfying, but still definitely worth watching, for the sake of seeing one of Hoffman’s final performances.

24X36 (2016)

24X36 is a documentary about film posters: how the images are chosen, the artists who design them, and the people who collect them.The film’s title, 24X36, refers to the size of a standard movie poster. 24X36 also goes into the specific value of some of these treasures, which is surprising. For the movie poster collector or just for anyone who appreciates movies, 24X36 is a fun little dive into a culture you may not be aware of.

Of Mice and Men (1992)

The 1992 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel Of Mice and Men stars Gary Sinise and John Malkovich. This iteration of the story is quite different from the 1939 version, which follows the book more closely. Sinise, who also directed, took some liberties with the script in order to showcase the talents of the main actors, and seemingly, to achieve sympathy for the secondary characters. It works well and nothing is lost in this retelling.

The Assassin (2015)

A multi-award-winning wuxia film directed by Hou Hsiao-hsien, The Assassin is a full-scale action movie wherein we get to see the main character, Nie Yinniang (Shu Qi) go full circle in a journey of enlightenment. Watching The Assassin is a bit like being lowered slowly into an active volcano, and we definitely recommend checking it out while it’s free on YouTube.

The Dinner (2017)

A violent act exposes the morally bankrupt members of a family in The Dinner, the Oren Moverman directed film starring Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, Laura Linney, and Rebecca Hall. What begins as a discussion of whether to cover up the act or to face the consequences becomes an inane contest of wills, and the conclusion is an indictment of society. The Dinner should be screened to expectant parents.

Silver Streak (1976)

The first of four Gene Wilder/Richard Pryor collaborations, the Arthur Hiller directed Silver Streak has George Caldwell (Wilder) on a cross-country trip aboard the titular train. When George finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery, a series of events lands him in a car with Grover T. Muldoon (Pryor, who doesn’t show up until halfway through the film). You’ll have to check your political correctness at the door for a couple of hours when watching Silver Streak, but hey, it’s the ‘70s.

Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)

Directed by and starring Josh Radnor, Happythankyoumoreplease is a slice-of-life romantic comedy revolving around Sam Wexler (Radnor), who along with the other young characters must overcome individual struggles with relationships and careers in New York. The conclusion of Happythankyoumoreplease is satisfying, and the film makes our list because of its ability to capture the tangential connections among the mumblecore characters.

What About Bob (1991)

Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss) gets into a snit when he finds that his patient, Bob ( Bill Murray) has intruded on his vacation with his family. Endlessly irritated, Marvin must attempt to keep his cool while Bob inserts himself into every aspect of the doctor’s life. No one else is annoyed, it seems, and in fact all of the other characters seem to find Bob delightful. The Frank Oz directed What About Bob? is a fun one to share with the kiddos, or revisit on your own.

Don’t discount these films just because you don’t have to subscribe to a premium app to access them, as any one of these make for an enjoyable evening. Watch them soon, however, as there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to the availability of free movies on YouTube.