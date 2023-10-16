The best Zac Efron movies available on streaming

If you grew up watching Disney Channel in the mid-2000s and are attracted to men, you definitely had a crush on Zac Efron at one point or another. Whether it was his teeny-bopper days playing Troy in High School Musical, gushing over his abs in Baywatch, or enjoying his adventurous side through Down to Earth with Zac Efron, there’s a lot to love in his filmography.

While Efron hasn’t had any leading roles since his turn as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, he’s set to be front and center in the upcoming A24 biopic The Iron Claw in December 2023. Starring alongside Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney, Harris Dickinson, and Lily James, Efron stars as former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich, as the film covers his and his wrestling family’s journey through the sport. So if you missed having an excuse to see Efron sweaty and shirtless, A24 has you covered.

With Efron’s return to leading man status however, many are looking back fondly on the actor’s career across the various films he’s starred in. If you’re looking for a trip down memory lane as well or just an excuse to prepare you to watch The Iron Claw, here’s the best Zac Efron films to marathon across all of streaming right now.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

What better place to start than Efron’s last turn as a leading man? The Netflix original biopic was not the best received by critics upon its 2019 release, but the praise for Efron’s performance was unanimous. His take on the killer kept people enthralled in the film from start to finish. Plus, it gave Efron a chance to show off his dramatic acting chops, something many other films fail to take advantage of. You can catch Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile on Netflix.

17 Again

Zac Efron playing a young Matthew Perry? What more do you need to convince you to watch this? The 2009 comedy came out as Efron was trying to shake the Disney stereotype. Not only did it succeed in showing a larger range of Efron’s acting abilities, it also cemented his place as a comedic leading man going forward. 17 Again is on TNT, TBS, and truTV.

The Greatest Showman

Zendaya and Tom Holland are easily a superior couple IRL, but in terms of on-screen chemistry, Z and Efron had some serious sparks. There’s a reason “Rewrite The Stars” basically became a guaranteed wedding song after the film’s release. Not only are Zendaya and Efron talented singers, but the magic the two create as they spin around the big top in each other’s arms? Breathtaking. The Greatest Showman is streaming on Disney Plus.

Neighbors

The marketing for this film back in 2014 were adamant about pinning Zac Efron and Seth Rogen against each other. But in reality, the film is a genius example of two strong comedic talents bouncing off one another. Plus, with Rose Byrne and Dave Franco adding to the comedic action, there’s a million and one strong laughs to be had watching this. You can catch Neighbors on Max.

The Lorax

Also in 2012, Efron was a featured talent in a… different type of book adaptation. While the focus of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax is on The Onceler and the titular Lorax, many people forget that there is a boy in the original book, who The Onceler is telling his story to. While unnamed in the book, Efron’s version of the character not only gets a name (Ted Wiggins) but even gets some backstory, as he’s looking to learn about Truffula trees to impress his crush, Aubrey (Taylor Swift). The Lorax is streaming on Peacock.

Craigslist ads sure do lead to some interesting stories. Such is the case for Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, a film based on a true ad posted by Mike and Dave Stangle, who needed to find plus ones to their sister’s wedding. With such a random premise though, the writers had plenty of room to go crazy, and crazy they did. This is peak Zac Efron raunchy comedy at its finest. Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates is streaming on Amazon Prime.

High School Musical 2

For those who aren’t aware: Efron was caught off guard when the first High School Musical film premiered, as his voice ended up being dubbed over by Drew Sealey’s voice. The only time you hear Efron’s real voice in the entire film is when he sings “Start of Something New” a capella on Gabriella’s balcony.

But no one thought High School Musical would come even close to the success it saw. So by the time the 2nd film was starting production, Kenny Ortega not only made sure that Efron got to show off his vocals, he even gave Troy a solo song. On that fateful day of filming, on a random golf course in Utah, history was made, and every zillenial’s life was forever changed. While you can relive the magic of “Bet on It” above, you can stream the full film on Disney Plus.