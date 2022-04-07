The biggest events from ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore expands the lore and world-building behind the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The stakes become higher for our heroes in the latest Fantastic Beasts entry, as they are forced to face off against Gellert Grindelwald, newly recast as Mads Mikkelsen.

Secrets of Dumbledore is the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series, a prequel to the Harry Potter stories and a continuation of the events in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Unlike the other two Fantastic Beasts films, Secrets of Dumbledore is co-written by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves. The film massively expands the Wizarding World, allowing it to finally include countries outside of America and England, and delivers multiple key and memorable moments that expand the magical world fans know and love.

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

10. Grindelwald running for leader of the Wizarding World

Secrets of Dumbledore takes place during an election for the next leader of the Wizarding World. The political setting of the film is rooted in the announcement that Grindelwald, cleared of all wrongdoing, will be in the running. The news shocks and appalls the entire Wizarding World, apart from the infamous wizard’s massive following. Events spiral as the current leader insists, against better judgement, that an election is the best way to put a stop to Grindelwald.

9. Credence is a Dumbledore confirmed

Secrets of Dumbledore finally confirms that Credence is, in fact, a Dumbledore. The youth is the long-abandoned son of Albus’ brother Aberforth, tying Credence’s history into a far older bit of Dumbledore lore that was revealed in the Harry Potter books. The film sees the decision between welcoming Credence back into the Dumbledore fold, or abandoning him entirely, play out.

8. Dumbledore and Credence’s confrontation

The latest Fantastic Beasts film sees Dumbledore and Credence duke it out in the streets of Germany, fighting their way through a separate plane that shares similarities with the mirror dimension in Marvel’s Doctor Strange. At one point, Credence seems poised to kill Dumbledore in broad daylight, but the eventual Headmaster isn’t so easily defeated.

7. Theseus’ jailbreaking scene

This scene sent the entire theater into hysterics, thanks to the delightful chemistry between Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and his brother Theseus — played by Callum Turner. Upon initial viewing, the scene brings the popular crab rave meme to mind. Newt’s skills as a magical zoologist are perfectly executed in this scene, which additionally serves as an opportunity to showcase his skills for his brother.

6. Bunty’s secret mission

Newt’s assistant Bunty Broadacre plays a far more significant role in Secrets of Dumbledore than she has in previous releases. She is elevated from a background role as the assistant carer for Newt’s creatures to a far more prominent role working in the shadows to assist Dumbledore in his plans to stop Grindelwald. Her screen time is still pretty minimal, but her contributions are vital in successfully pulling off Dumbledore’s plan.

5. Jacob and Queenie’s love story

Jacob and Queenie were separated during the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald, but were finally able to reunite during a candidacy dinner in Germany. The pair are torn between their split loyalties and their desire to rekindle their romance, but eventually manage to overcome the odds in their path.

4. The election of the leader of the Wizarding World

Ah, the election. This storyline helps to flesh out the political landscape of the Wizarding World, and some of its details may surprise viewers. Many people previously thought each country had separate leaders within the Wizarding World, and thus may be shocked to learn that a single leader holds all the power. The election doesn’t have much in common with a typical electoral process, relying instead on the expertise of an ancient creature.

3. Dumbledore’s love for Grindelwald

One of the primary catalysts in Secrets of Dumbledore regards the famous wizard’s love for Grindelwald. The majority of the film sweeps this storyline to the side, but maintains a heavy implication that the two care for each other, despite their many differences. Dumbledore is forced to rely on his wealth of knowledge regarding Grindelwald as he seeks to stop the other wizard’s attempts to kill all Muggle-kind.

2. Jacob’s hero’s journey

Over the course of three Fantastic Beasts films, Jacob Kowalski has been through a lot. His journey is a delight to watch, as he gradually adapts to the Wizard World and becomes a vital part of Dumbledore and Newt’s plans. He is presented as a singularly brave Muggle, one so well known that he even becomes notorious in the Wizarding World at one point. Viewers will be delighted to watch his story secure a happy ending.

1. The duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald

You’ve never seen a duel like this. The inevitable duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald pairs epic magic action with romantic undertones, adding in choreography that echoes a dance between two ex-lovers. The scene had small similarities to the duel between Harry Potter and Lord Voldemort in The Deathly Hollows Part 2, but with far more added emotion and nuance.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore hugely expanded the Wizarding World, giving viewers a far deeper glimpse into not only Albus Dumbledore’s backstory, but the history behind the entire Dumbledore family and Grindelwald himself.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in theaters on April 8, 2022.