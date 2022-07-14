‘The Black Phone’ director hasn’t closed the door on a sequel

Blumhouse has struck gold once again with Scott Derrickson’s latest thriller The Black Phone garnering plenty of interest and cashing in big at the box office following its release.

While the film tells a standalone story, Derrickson sees the potential in bringing this world back for a second film. Speaking to the Wrap, the director shared his thoughts on a sequel to The Black Phone revealing that there is nothing in the works right now, but not closing the door on the idea.

“It’s not something that is innately exciting to me, in the case of this story. I’m interested in the characters that we created, and I think there’s a tone to the movie that is unique and can be expanded upon. So possibly, we’ll see. You never know, but I’m certainly not closed off to the idea.”

Launching in late June, The Black Phone has already passed $100 million at the box office and still is yet to release in some major regions.

Derrickson shared his thoughts that today horror is the only genre that is able to birth new franchises citing A Quiet Place as an example of this.

“That’s so satisfying to me knowing that people were having a great experience and getting their money’s worth from something that was very personal. It seems to be the one genre that original movies will then be so successful that you get ‘A Quiet Place’ that had a hugely successful sequel. That’s pretty common. The mainstream, big budget franchises that we have are mostly older franchises…all these things that have been around for a very long time are still the big heavyweights in the theaters.”

While these comments show that Derrickson is open to the idea of crafting a second film in The Black Phone series, nothing is currently in the works so fans will need to relax for now.

You can check out The Black Phone available in theaters now.