‘The Boy and the Heron’ US release date and trailer for the new Studio Ghibli movie

It was inevitable that we would one day reach the dawn of Hayao Miyazaki‘s retirement from filmmaking, but that doesn’t make it any easier of a pill to swallow.

Ever since he first captured our imaginations back in 1979 with Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro, Miyazaki has since become the single most untouchable figure in the animation space, with hardly a single one of his 15 features garnering anything less than overwhelming love from fans and critics alike, and while we’re happy to see such a streak end on its own terms, we’re sad to see it end nevertheless.

And it is 15 films as of summer 2023, with Studio Ghibli having released The Boy and the Heron in Japanese cinemas back in July, and is now gearing up for the overseas run later this year.

The peek we’ve gotten at the film’s trailer – the first of its kind given the decision from Studio Ghibli to not advertise outside of a single poster prior to its Japanese release – indicates that we’re in for some textbook Miyazaki, from the charming fantastical elements right down to its coming-of-age, anti-war ethos.

Alright, you have our attention, Studio Ghibli; now when will American audiences get to chow down on this final treat from the king of animation?

When does The Boy and the Heron release in the US?

Image via Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron will release to the United States on Dec. 8, following its international debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8 and previews on Nov. 22. Its festival run will also continue with the 71st San Sebastián International Film Festival and the 2023 New York Film Festival.