The campaign for Taylor Swift to direct ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is already underway

It’s only been a matter of hours since Taylor Swift was revealed to be making her feature-length directorial debut on a mysterious Fox Searchlight project that she’s written herself, but Swifties are already daydreaming about what her next move behind the camera could be.

As you may have noticed, the DCU’s Wonder Woman 3 is currently on hold after Patty Jenkins jumped ship, although the reasons as to why vary depending entirely on who you ask. James Gunn won’t confirm or deny whether Gal Gadot’s third solo outing will be resurrected with another filmmaker at the helm, but it didn’t take long for the internet to put two and two together.

Patty Jenkins leaves Wonder Woman 3 and Taylor Swift announces she’s directing a movie. Coincidence? I think not. — Kaiden Trousers 🏳️‍🌈 (@GwynethTrask) December 9, 2022

If that doesn’t pan out, then there’s still an opening to wield the megaphone on the 11th and purportedly final installment of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, too.

searchlight pictures confirms taylor swift's directorial debut will be the tenth film in the long running Fast & Furious franchise. "justin lin has done a great job so far, but i'm excited to put my own stamp on this historic series," swift tells the hollywood reporter. — wig-wag 📽 (@wigwagmag) December 9, 2022

If comic book adaptations and epic blockbusters aren’t Swift’s thing, though, she could always make an unexpected pivot into taking the reins on a billion-dollar horror property.

What if Taylor Swift takes a hard left and directs the next installment of the Saw franchise instead?? — Chop Top O’ The Mornin (@bingchillinngg) December 9, 2022

Then again, perhaps the lure of the all-conquering Marvel Cinematic Universe could prove to irresistible to turn down, although we should point out WandaVison‘s Matt Shakman remains very much on track to reboot the company’s First Family.

Wow Taylor Swift is directing the MCU’s Fantastic Four https://t.co/OEqXNwZfnP — Zachary “Negatiger” Junda (@ZacharyJunda) December 9, 2022

We don’t know what Swift’s directorial debut is going to look like, but we’d put decent money on it not involving much in the way of explosions, set pieces, CGI, or intense thrills. Then again, we’re ready to be surprised, and who’s to say a move into mega budget territory isn’t on the horizon?