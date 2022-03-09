The cursed ‘Red Sonja’ remake suffers yet another setback

Despite the 1985 original boasting a reputation that could generously be described as less than stellar, Hollywood has been trying to get a remake of Red Sonja off the ground for fourteen years and counting, but during that time it hasn’t come close to actually getting in front of cameras.

Richard Fleischer’s swords-and-sorcery tale flopped hard at the box office after recouping less than $7 million of an $18 million budget, found itself widely panned by critics, and has openly been named as the worst movie of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s entire career by no less of an authority than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Robert Rodriguez was initially tasked to reboot Red Sonja with Rose McGowan in the lead, before he was replaced behind the camera by Con Air‘s Simon West. Producer Avi Lerner later threatened that he wanted to see Amber Heard in the title role, before the even more troublesome Bryan Singer began circling the project.

Last year, it was revealed that Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen was set to wield the sword, and Joey Soloway would direct from a script co-written with Tasha Huo. However, The Illuminerdi reports that Red Sonja is once again seeking a new star, and a casting call has already been put out.

It hasn’t been confirmed in an official capacity, but John-Kamen was reticent to disclose any Red Sonja details when asked during the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City press circuit, so we wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest were the movie to fall back into the ether of development hell.