The Dark Knight Trends On 13th Anniversary Of Release

Yesterday marked thirteen years since The Dark Knight hit theaters, and it would be an understatement to say that almost every superlative under the sun has been thrown at Christopher Nolan’s modern classic since then. If it isn’t the greatest comic book movie ever made, then it’s definitely damn close.

On top of that, it was the first superhero blockbuster to ever earn a billion dollars at the box office, the second to be inducted into the National Film Registry after Richard Donner’s Superman, and influenced the way Hollywood approached its big budget efforts for the following decade, with countless filmmakers and franchises evidently and often very obviously indebted to the middle chapter of Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

It even recently underwent a bizarre reappraisal as a rom-com, which caused the film to go viral on social media all over again, proving that The Dark Knight never strays too far from the cultural conversation. To mark the 13th anniversary, fans took to social media in their droves to pay tribute to an all-time great, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

'The Dark Knight' dropped 13 years ago today 🦇



• Heath Ledger wins Oscar

• $1B+ global box office

• 94% Tomatometer

• 9/10 IMDb rating

• 103 major film award wins pic.twitter.com/0b4nskQ20Y — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 18, 2021

The Dark Knight (2008)



Heath Ledger as Joker is Legendary. Rest In Peace, King. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7RmHsuKKw — scooby ☕️ (@callme_scooby) July 18, 2021

The Dark Knight really gave us two of the best adaptations of comic book characters ever huh pic.twitter.com/vQb9NX7Ybv — Gavin 🦇 (@ct___7567) July 18, 2021

happy birthday to The Dark Knight, one of the best cbms ever made. pic.twitter.com/ZaOVLaI84d — lily (@lilclowns) July 18, 2021

It has been 13 years since the release of Christopher Nolan's truly unforgettable magnum opus THE DARK KNIGHT.



A dark, complex, & haunting noir spectacle that completely revolutionized the pop culture landscape & stands today as the greatest blockbuster of the 21st Century. pic.twitter.com/GqvFgDxRb3 — 𝕁 (@JesTheMermaid) July 18, 2021

Christopher Nolan’s THE DARK KNIGHT was released in theaters on this day in 2008. It’s a perfect movie. pic.twitter.com/rn7iMMUs51 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 18, 2021

'The Dark Knight' is a film experience that will live with me until the day I die. The gorgeous 70mm IMAX, the impeccable performances, particularly by Heath Ledger, the stunning cinematography and music, and the ground-breaking viral marketing. This movie literally has it all. pic.twitter.com/JxqPISqdMI — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) July 18, 2021

Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' was released 13 years ago today 🦇 pic.twitter.com/NBHp7jOoVN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 18, 2021

The Dark Knight has one of the best CBM endings pic.twitter.com/Nn1tmNxAfU — 🦇 Matt 🎬 (@mattlikesfilm) July 18, 2021

The Dark Knight on this day 2008



Still Ledger’s performance can never be surpassed imo



I hope the newer Bman films have the gritty edge thats’ needed for this Batverse 🦇 pic.twitter.com/p16XQZZpEJ — The Gandalorian 🔮 (@_GandyMan_) July 18, 2021

The Dark Knight is a flawless masterpiece. Argue with the wall pic.twitter.com/ML7ALjcnJw — Britt (@desert_grrl) July 18, 2021

"Batman: The Dark Knight" (2008)

Dir: Christopher Nolan pic.twitter.com/EljJlRiRvA — Fabrizzio Rios (@warmachine860) July 18, 2021

In July 18th, 2008.

'The Dark Knight' released in theaters, changing the way comic book films were percieved. pic.twitter.com/yDYAGGjVIu — 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 (@WayneParker_) July 18, 2021

#TheDarkKnight changed everything. It transcended the comic-book movie genre. It’s one of the most incredible theatrical experiences of my life. It will be a very long time before a movie inspires superhero films the way THE DARK KNIGHT did. Happy 13 years to this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/CRJ4e6lQJU — Dan (@Danimalish) July 18, 2021

He's a Silent Guardian

A Watchful Protector

A Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/50XMO07XOO — Callum ❓0❓❓ (@CallumHP8) July 18, 2021

Such is the impact that The Dark Knight had on both the subsequent slate of DC projects and the genre as a whole, it’s regularly used as a byword for the next big thing in the world of spandex cinema, while every movie featuring the Caped Crusader is inevitably going to be compared to what Nolan brought to the table, and the same also goes for each new actor to slap on the Joker’s face paint thanks to Heath Ledger’s instantly iconic and Academy Award winning tour-de-force as the Clown Prince of Crime.