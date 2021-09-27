The Flash Producer Confirms Shooting Is Almost Complete

Cameras may have started rolling at the end of April, but most of the things we’ve been hearing about The Flash have remained strictly confined to the realms of rumor and speculation. Director Andy Muschietti and his team have been doing a great job of keeping things under wraps, especially when you consider the amount of exterior shooting to have taken place.

Of course, many a grainy set photo has made its way online, but we still weren’t able to glean specifics from the snaps. The director has been sharing a series of teaser images on social media, though, so it’s not as if we’ve been completely starved of information from the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo debut.

The most recent batch of reports claimed that production was gearing up to call it a day very shortly, and that’s now been confirmed by producer Barbara Muschietti on Instagram, as you can see below.

The Flash Movie Set Pic Reveals Wild Batman/Flash Costume Mashup 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While that probably means it’s too soon to expect any footage at next month’s DC FanDome, it definitely shouldn’t be ruled out by any stretch of the imagination, either. The prospect of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen co-starring with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s versions of Batman in the same movie is a tantalizing prospect, and it’s made The Flash one of the DCEU’s hottest tickets.