The Flash Set Photo Reveals Key Comic Book Location

While we don’t know an awful lot about The Flash in terms of plot details, there’s still the very real danger that Ezra Miller could end up being overshadowed in his own solo movie. The script is key to ensuring that the focus remains on the title hero throughout, especially when he’s coming armed with two of the most high profile supporting players imaginable.

Not only is Ben Affleck reporting for duty as Batman for the first time since Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, but Michael Keaton will be suiting up as the Dark Knight for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. That’s inevitably going to dominate most of the discourse right up until The Flash‘s release, but it’s still Barry’s film at the end of the day.

Even the majority of set photos to leak online have focused on Keaton stepping out as Bruce Wayne or Affleck’s stunt doubles flying around on a Batcycle, but the latest image is here to remind us that the Scarlet Speedster is going to remain front and center, as you can see below.

Looks like Senate House in London is doubling up Barry Allen’s new place of work! @theflashmovie #theflash pic.twitter.com/zgnvwg6Jom — W (@waynedidit) August 12, 2021

Most fans are fully aware of Barry’s backstory and occupation, but it’s something that hasn’t really been explored in the DCEU before, besides a couple of interactions with his imprisoned father in Justice League, and even then Billy Crudup has been recast for The Flash, with Ron Livingston stepping in as Henry Allen.

The Central City Research Center could be pivotal to unleashing the multiverse in the first place, so maybe that’s where we’ll find Barry when The Flash begins instead of his usual forensic career that finds him working in tandem with the police.