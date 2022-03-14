The full list of 2022 Critics Choice Awards winners
The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards took place tonight at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, after the event being postponed due to COVID.
Actors Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were the hosts of tonight’s event, with broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, actress Mayim Bialik, talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel and more presenting the awards alongside them.
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog took out the award for Best Film, alongside Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. After its success in this years BAFTA’s, British film Belfast won Best Acting Ensemble.
Other big winners of the night include Bo Burnham – Inside, winning Best Comedy Special. Film composer Hans Zimmer took home Best Score for Dune, and Squid Game took home both Best Foreign Language Series and Best Actor in Drama Series.
See the full list of winners here below:
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Actor
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Nicolas Cage, Pig
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Jared Leto, House of Gucci
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Supporting Actress
- Ann Dowd, Mass
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones, CODA
- Jude Hill, Belfast
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
- Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
- Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Best Acting Ensemble
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- The Harder They Fall
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
- Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Original Screenplay
- Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Zach Baylin, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune
- Joe Walker, Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Siân Heder, CODA
- Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Best Cinematography
- Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
- Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Greig Fraser, Dune
- Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
- Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
- Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast
Best Production Design
- Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
- Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
- Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
- Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
- Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Best Editing
- Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
- Joe Walker, Dune
- Peter Sciberras The Power of the Dog
- Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story
- Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Best Costume Design
- Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
- Janty Yates, House of Gucci
- Jenny Beavan, Cruella
- Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
- Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Best Hair and Makeup
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Cruella
- Dune
- House of Gucci
- Nightmare Alley
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Comedy
- Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
- Don’t Look Up
- Free Guy
- Licorice Pizza
- The French Dispatch
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best Foreign Language Film
- A Hero
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Song
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Guns Go Bang, The Harder They Fall
- Just Look Up, Don’t Look Up
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Best Score
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
- Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
- Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
- Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Best Drama Series
- Evil
- For All Mankind
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
- The Good Fight
- This Is Us
- Yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Mike Colter, Evil
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Katja Herbers, Evil
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- MJ Rodriguez, Pose
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Justin Hartley, This Is Us
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Andrea Martin, Evil
- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
- Christine Lahti, Evil
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
- Hacks
- Insecure
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
- The Great
- The Other Two
- What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
- Ray Romano, Made for Love
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
- Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
- Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Best Limited Series
- Dopesick
- Dr. Death
- It’s a Sin
- Mare of Easttown
- Maid
- Midnight Mass
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Best Movie Made for Television
- Come From Away
- List of a Lifetime
- Oslo
- The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
- Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Christian Slater, Dr. Death
- Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
- Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
Best Foreign Language Series
- Acapulco
- Call My Agent!
- Lupin
- Money Heist
- Narcos: Mexico
- Squid Game
Best Animated Series
- Big Mouth
- Bluey
- Bob’s Burgers
- The Great North
- Q-Force
- What If…?
Best Talk Show
- Desus & Mero
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Amber Ruffin Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- Good Timing with Jo Firestone
- James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
- Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
- Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
- Trixie Mattel: One Night Only