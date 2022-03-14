The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards took place tonight at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, after the event being postponed due to COVID.

Actors Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer were the hosts of tonight’s event, with broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, actress Mayim Bialik, talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel and more presenting the awards alongside them.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog took out the award for Best Film, alongside Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. After its success in this years BAFTA’s, British film Belfast won Best Acting Ensemble.

Other big winners of the night include Bo Burnham – Inside, winning Best Comedy Special. Film composer Hans Zimmer took home Best Score for Dune, and Squid Game took home both Best Foreign Language Series and Best Actor in Drama Series.

See the full list of winners here below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

Tick, Tick…Boom!

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jessica Chastain , The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Actress

Ann Dowd, Mass

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Jude Hill, Belfast

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

The Harder They Fall

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Joe Walker, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner, The Power of the D og

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Best Editing

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Joe Walker, Dune

Peter Sciberras The Power of the Dog

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Hair and Makeup

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

Licorice Pizza

The French Dispatch

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Guns Go Bang, The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up, Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best Score

Hans Zimmer , Dune

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Best Drama Series

Evil

For All Mankind

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

The Good Fight

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Mike Colter, Evil

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Kieran Culkin , Succession

, Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook , Succession

, Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

The Great

The Other Two

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Jason Sudeikis , Ted Lasso

, Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart , Hacks

, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Brett Goldstein , Ted Lasso

, Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Ray Romano, Made for Love

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham , Ted Lasso

, Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Best Limited Series

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Maid

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best Movie Made for Television

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

Oslo

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Michael Keaton , Dopesick

, Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Kate Winslet , Mare of Easttown

, Margaret Qualley, Maid

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett , The White Lotus

, William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge , The White Lotus

, Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

What If…?

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special