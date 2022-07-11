‘The Gray Man’ directors tease intensity, violence, and fun all at once

The makers of Netflix’s new spy thriller The Gray Man promise to deliver a rollercoaster ride of emotions for viewers when the film premieres on July 22.

The Russo brothers say fans should prepare to experience everything from anxiety and shock to laughter and relief in the adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel.

In the official press notes for the incoming blockbuster, Anthony Russo shared how he and his brother use comedy to achieve equilibrium is their storytelling:

“We always want balance in filmmaking. We always think of ourselves as mad scientists when it comes to tone. Back when we were working more in comedy, we were known for our attention to character and emotion and so we balance action and drama in a similar way by finding moments of comedy. When we go to a movie theater, we like to be given the whole range of human emotions and we try to create that range through the use of different tools.”

Joe Russo gave his take on the use of the levity as a counterweight for some of the edgier aspects of the film:

“There is a lot of humor in the script. There’s a level of intensity to the story, a level of violence and a level of desperation but there’s also self-awareness and a sense of fun in that the Gray Man is aware of who he is and where he sits in the world and what his past is. There’s a Sisyphean kind of quality to him where he has a cynical acceptance of his role in the CIA.”

Ryan Gosling leads the star-studded cast in the role of Court Gentry, otherwise known as Sierra Six, the CIA’s most deadly mercenary. When he discovers damning secrets about the agency, he becomes its primary target in an international manhunt led by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

The Gray Man is scheduled for release in select theaters on July 15, and will start streaming on Netflix on July 22.