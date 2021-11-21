The internet is debating if Will Smith or Denzel Washington is the better actor

Will Smith and Denzel Washington have been two of the biggest stars in the business for the last quarter of a century, but there aren’t many direct similarities between the two, other than their respective track records of box office success.

The former shot to fame in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, before parlaying that fame into A-list superstardom that saw him dubbed ‘The King of Summer’ after he headlined a succession of massive hits that had him firmly established as the most reliable draw in the industry.

Denzel, meanwhile, has never starred in an effects-driven blockbuster, or even a film that’s managed to earn more than $266 million globally. However, he’s unquestionably one of the all-time great actors, having won two Academy Awards from eight nominations and cemented his reputation as one of the few talents capable of opening a movie based on nothing but the strength of his name value and personal brand.

The two Hollywood titans are expected to go head-to-head in the Best Actor race at next year’s Academy Awards, with Smith’s King Richard and Washington’s The Tragedy of Macbeth featuring incredible lead performances. As you can see below, Twitter is already arguing over who can be called the better actor.

Listen, I’m a fan of both, but this is not even really a legitimate discussion because one is Denzel Washington and the other is not. pic.twitter.com/LTDChm5hZW — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 21, 2021

Ive never watched a Denzel movie i didnt like https://t.co/x1LrHgP1FH — JB (@J_bones616) November 21, 2021

People are debating who the best actor is between Will Smith and Denzel Washington



Are you kidding me? It's this guy, hands down. pic.twitter.com/geuhFutvME — lc 🏈🌰🍂🍁🦃🌅 (@lcatboonies) November 21, 2021

How is this even a question? Will’s fine, but Denzel is maybe the best of his generation. https://t.co/EzPEFKjHAl — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) November 21, 2021

Denzel. And it’s absolutely not even close — Jason Caster (@halojay) November 21, 2021

Denzel is credible in every single role he has ever played, which IMHO, is a feat not achieved by very many actors. — Good Trouble (@twinkB23) November 21, 2021

Twitter: “Who’s the better actor, Denzel Washington or Will Smith?”



Denzel Washington: pic.twitter.com/OdjpB8Gyrj — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) November 21, 2021

Denzel is an actor.

Will Smith is a movie star.

Denzel inhabits his character until you forget it's Denzel. "Hurricane," "Malcolm X," "American Gangster" and so many others.

I always know I'm watching Will Smith.

Not a contest in my opinion. — Lisa Ericsson Murphy 🌊🌊TrumpIncitedTheMob (@lisakrstin) November 21, 2021

Denzel is among the greatest of the greatest like Pacino, DiCaprio, Ray Liotta, Pesci etc

Any movies Denzel play, there is no disappointment.



Will Smith you can not put him among the great like Pacino, DiCaprio & Denzel because he ain’t there yet, his acting ain’t all that. https://t.co/zlQKsrngES — 𝙲𝚘𝚛𝚊́𝚕𝚒𝚣 (@coralfinest) November 21, 2021

In terms of natural ability, Denzel might edge the argument based on merit and accolades alone, but they’re both household names and megastars, so we’ll never get a definitive answer when they’ve each got such a sizeable fanbase.