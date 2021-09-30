The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credits Scene

If you have absolutely no self-control, then you’ve probably already seen the Venom: Let There Be Carnage credits scene by now, but if you haven’t then consider this your one and only spoiler warning.

Tom Hardy explicitly asked audiences not to reveal the ending during an advance screening, and then shared a poster on Instagram that was designed specifically to warn people against giving away spoilers, and yet here we are. The superhero sequel doesn’t even come to theaters until tomorrow, and yet the internet is awash with various clips showing the very end of the movie.

As you can see from the reactions below, some fans just couldn’t resist the opportunity to find out what all the fuss was about, even if they’d initially promised themselves that they wouldn’t.

Just saw the post credit scene for venom: let there be carnage and all imma say is “WOW!” — Vimo Lee (@Kaggzavelli) September 30, 2021

I caved and watched the let there be carnage post credit scene.. 😬😬 I’m even more excited for future movies — Juan Yanez (@TheJyanez6) September 30, 2021

And just like that I’ve seen the Let there be Carnage post credit scene lol — RJ (@WhatUpRJ) September 30, 2021

saw the venom let there be carnage post credit scene. yall aren’t fucking prepared. — lee ψ TAKEOVER TOUR (@kamaigata_lee) September 30, 2021

Just saw the post credit scene for Venom Let there be carnage and Wow… — Monta_burner (@BurnerMonte) September 30, 2021

Fuck MEEEEEEEEE dude I just got spoiled for the post credit scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage — Long Live The King 🐯 @ KIT 2021? (@KatonKamuii) September 30, 2021

Holy sheet I just saw the end credit scene for venom let there be carnage there really doing this well if I don’t have any plans today I’ll be seeing the movie today — KIDswag1670 the frog stand (@Alexand12477863) September 30, 2021

If you’ve been following Venom: Let There Be Carnage closely, then you won’t be shocked to discover that the stinger confirms that Eddie Brock and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker now exist in the same reality, even though there’s apparently some multiversal shenanigans in play to explain why Sony and Marvel’s mythologies are bridging ever closer.

It’s cool to see, even if we were all betting big on it happening, but the lay of the land in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home has somehow conspired to become even more interesting.