The invincible Tom Cruise evidently has limits as there are stunts even he wouldn’t do

It is hard to imagine Tom Cruise saying no to any stunt, no matter how dangerous and bonkers it is. The man is 60, yet the video clip of him driving his bike off a cliff and jumping into the void in Mission Impossible 7 seems to tell a different tale. But everyone has their limits and apparently so does Cruise, who has a hobby of leaving his fans speechless with the risky antics he keeps performing in his films.

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live as part of the ongoing promotions for the upcoming Mission Impossible sequel, Cruise talked at length about his passion for performing his own stunts. In light of his admission that in the cliff stunt in the film that left fans awestruck, he only had six seconds to open his parachute before he hit the ground, Jimmy Kimmel asked the actor what everyone has been wondering about for years — is there a stunt he would ever say no to?

Kimmel fired off a variety of insanely risky stunts — parasailing over an erupting volcano, flying a jetpack through a tornado, gaining 100 pounds for a role, jumping off one plane to another mid-air, and the scariest of them all, being a passenger in a plane flown by Harrison Ford — and all of them had Cruise excitedly saying yes.

But the idea of “riding a shark like a cowboy” and flying a plane blindfolded without getting to see the controls in advance was instantly shot down by the Jack Reacher star. The former is because Cruise knows the sharks “wouldn’t like that” and the second is because, well, evidently not everything is possible for him, no matter how many times we have seen evidence to the contrary.

But in case, you are still invested in the actor flouting the boundaries of what should be impossible, march into theaters this July 14, when Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 finally lands.