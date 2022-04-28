The Jason Sudeikis/Olivia Wilde situation is giving fans ‘Ted Lasso’ vibes

Jason Sudeikis serving Olivia Wilde custody papers at CinemaCon is reminding fans of his hit drama 'Ted Lasso.'

Fans took to Twitter to discuss how Jason Sudeikis‘s life imitated his art when his attorneys served actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde with legal documents on stage at CinemaCon on April 26.

Deadline confirms that Wilde was handed an envelope containing custody papers during the presentation of her new film Don’t Worry, Darling at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. She opened it on stage but managed to keep calm and continue with the presentation of her new film.

Sudeikis claims he was unaware that his attorneys were planning to serve Wilde with the papers in such a dramatic fashion. His representative says that delivery of the envelope was “solely be up to the process service company involved” and that Sudeikis “would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

For some fans, the incident was like a call back to the folksy football coach Sudeikis plays on Ted Lasso, the Apple TV plus dramedy series he co-created and stars in.

One fan felt it was reminiscent of one scene in particular.

jason sudeikis serving olivia wilde custody papers at the panel for her new movie has the same energy as ted lasso challenging that one asshole to darts and then going “oh lol i forgot i’m left handed!” — NESS 🌿 (@arcadianess) April 27, 2022

Another fan felt it was contrary to the character’s good nature.

Ted Lasso would be disappointed. https://t.co/MyhdL5XFDs — Jonathan Dale (@orbidale) April 28, 2022

Other observers felt that Sudeikis was channeling another character on the show — the spiteful and scheming Rebecca Welton, the ex-spouse of an unfaithful partner who devotes her time to inventing wickedly creative ways to undermine her former mate.

This is a very Rebecca Welton, Ted Lasso season one kind of move, isn't it? https://t.co/Dk2w6tYGdx — Stacy Perman (@StacyPerman) April 27, 2022

Sudeikis and Wilde have two children together. The two actors were engaged but never married and separated in 2020.

Don’t Worry, Darling stars Olivia Wilde and her current partner Harry Styles. The film is slated for theatrical release on September 23, 2022.