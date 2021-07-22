The Jonas Brothers Challenge The Hemsworths To A UFC Fight

Remember when Justin Bieber began inexplicably calling Tom Cruise out, saying he wanted to fight the action icon in the octagon? It gained so much publicity that everyone from Dana White to Conor McGregor weighed in with their thoughts, but it was never going to happen seeing as Cruise never acknowledged it publicly, probably because he didn’t care in the slightest.

Celebrity boxing is all the rage these days, though, even if the purist think it’s making a mockery of their sport. The latest fantasy bout could see two sets of brothers punching each other repeatedly in the face until one of them is declared champions, now that the Jonas brothers have jokingly called out the Hemsworth clan in a new interview, with Joe Jonas laying down the challenge.

“We’re gonna take a note out of all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches. We’re gonna have a big UFC match. It’s gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers.”

Nick Jonas may have dabbled in mixed martial arts during his stint playing a fighter on criminally underrated TV series Kingdom, but it would be fair to say that the Hemsworths would probably eat them for breakfast. Chris’ bicep alone is roughly equivalent in size to an entire Jonas, while Liam and Luke are hardly lacking when it comes to the muscle department, either.

The whole thing is obviously in jest, but it would definitely be something people would love to see, even if the chances are very high the Jonas trio would need to be mopped up from the canvas. Maybe it could mark the start of a round robin tournament where we find out for real which Hollywood brothers can definitively named the greatest unit. Pick your three finest Baldwins and pit them against Alexander, Bill and Gustaf Skarsgård, and the victors can take on the winners of the Jonas/Hemsworth bout.