‘The Lost City’ debuts with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

Ahead of its release next weekend, the first reviews for The Lost City are in, and they’re overwhelmingly positive. In fact, critics love the action/adventure romantic comedy so much that it’s opened to a coveted perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum vehicle is sitting at a 100% critics rating on the review-aggregate site, on the back of 16 reviews.

From directors Adam and Aaron Nee, The Lost City stars Bullock as Loretta Saga, a successful romantic novelist who lives a sheltered life very different from the characters in her books. But things change when she’s kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who believes the lost city from her latest novel is real. And the only one who can save her is dim-witted cover model Alan Caprison, who sees himself as Loretta’s fictional hero Dash.

Also featuring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, and Brad Pitt in a scene-stealing extended cameo, the movie is a nostalgic throwback to classic romcom adventure flicks like Romancing the Stone. This one could’ve gone either way, then, as its derivative nature might have bored audiences, but early reactions have praised the tongue-in-cheek spirit the Nee brothers have brought to the familiar material and also the winning performances from Bullock and Tatum, who are noted to have brilliant comedic chemistry.

It’s good to hear that The Lost City is going down so well as this could be Bullock’s last leading role in a movie for a while — the Oscar-winning actress has indicated that she’s looking to take a break from Hollywood in order to focus on her family. That said, Bullock is set to feature as part of the ensemble cast of action-comedy Bullet Train, also starring Pitt, coming this July. The Nee brothers, meanwhile, are attached to helm the much-anticipated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe reboot.

The Lost City rides into theaters on March 25.