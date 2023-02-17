‘The Marvels’ is officially shouldering the burden of the MCU’s Phase 5

There’s a lot riding on The Marvels. Perhaps more than Marvel Studios can handle.

By the time the movie premieres, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be officially halfway through its Multiverse Saga. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have premiered, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania naysayers will have had time to refill their half-empty cups, and Phase Five will once more get the chance to right the wrongs of its underwhelming predecessor – Phase Four.

As of late, every new MCU installment has felt as if it carries the weight of the franchise on its shoulders. That, unfortunately, has been born of one disappointing release after the last; releases such as Eternals, Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, two of which scored the MCU its first-ever rotten ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Marvels will not be an exception. The movie must now contend with being the franchise’s end-of-year closer after the studio announced it will premiere the film on Nov. 10 instead of its initial July 28 release date. In doing so, The Marvels will join the ranks of past heavy hitters such as Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In other words, The Marvels just went from a fun summer bash to the barometer by which Marvel dictates its future. Following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the conversation about the franchise’s state of decline has been louder than ever. Scott Lang’s underwhelming threequel left diehard fans questioning just how long the MCU can stay alive or if it is petering out right before our eyes.

Should The Marvels deliver anything less than outstanding, the trust between Marvel fans and the MCU will take yet another hit. Just how many it can withstand is the real question. Good thing Kevin Feige is taking a step back to reconsider the MCU’s state of affairs. Perhaps now it will begin to follow through on the all-important methodology of quality over quantity.

The Marvels will premiere in theaters on Nov. 11.