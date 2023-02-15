Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige confirms the MCU is shrinking as ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ implodes at the last hurdle

The Marvel fandom was all geared up for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to be the biggest and best movie of its trilogy, but while the former descriptor is certainly true, we can now say that the second is categorically not. Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 is finally getting somewhere as an exciting new cast-member with a little-known superhero pedigree joins Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. On the downside, MCU fans should prepare themselves for the franchise going on a diet…

Quantumania is officially worse than Thor: Love and Thunder as embarrassing Rotten Tomatoes score sinks the hype

Image via Marvel Studios

The first reviews for Quantumania finally dropped today, and unfortunately they were not as positive as we were hoping. Like, at all. On the back of critics widely agreeing that it has lost the charm of the small-scale first two entries in the series, Ant-Man 3 has opened to a suitably but distressingly ant-sized score on Rotten Tomatoes, which officially makes it worse than Thor: Love and Thunder. Yes, Love and Thunder. As We Got This Covered put in our own 2 1/5 star review, Quantumania might be fun, but it’s “bogged down by serving as another stepping stone on the road to Marvel’s Multiverse Saga.”

Deadpool 3 swipes a DC star as Ryan Reynolds threequel finally adds a third cast member

via 20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds has celebrated the recent addition of a fresh addition to his real-life family by announcing a newcomer to his Marvel family as well. The Crown breakout star Emma Corrin has boarded Deadpool 3 in a mysterious role, that fans are determined is Gwenpool (or possibly Lady Deadpool), although it’s actually believed Corrin will be playing the villain of the piece. Interestingly, this isn’t their first journey into the superhero multiverse, as Corrin has history with the DC universe, thanks to their role in the strangest Batman universe spinoff there’s ever been.

Marvel knows superhero fatigue is a thing, vows to reduce number of Disney Plus shows

Image via Marvel Studios

In what will either be a cause for celebration for those overwhelmed by the amount of Marvel content on the market or a reason to riot for those who instantly devour everything the House of Ideas offers, Kevin Feige has confirmed that the studio will be winding down its Disney Plus output across Phase Five. The Marvel president has admitted that he thinks the previous cluttered release schedule didn’t allow each streaming series to have its time in the sun, so fans should expect fewer shows to release per year as we head deeper into the Multiverse Saga. This may be another indication that Agatha: Coven of Chaos, What If…?, and more have been delayed.

It’s not a spoiler to say — unlike what Evangeline Lilly might’ve let slip ahead of Quantumania — that there will be another mountain of Marvel news on its way tomorrow.