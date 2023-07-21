‘The Marvels’ new trailer seemingly reveals where Kamala’s other bangle is

Could this be the missing pair that was lost by The Clandestines?

The latest trailer for The Marvels reveals more about this blockbuster’s plot and who this super trio will be facing. However, it also unveils some details of an artifact that was previously shown on Disney Plus and has fans confused over its true origins.

During the trailer, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) has picked up the bangle that has altered the powers of our three Marvel-named superheroes. Keen-eyed fans noticed that this powerful artifact looked similar to the one that Kamala has and theorized that this must be its missing pair.

This sparked confusion amongst fans, especially those who watched Ms. Marvel. In the show, it claimed that the bangle has some connections to The Clandestines and Noor dimension. However, it could just be a Kree artifact since it’s slightly larger compared to Kamala’s.

Would kamala then have knee ancestry? Pls I'm so confused on the whole "noor dimension" bit I wish they had more time to explain it in the show bcuz apparently that part got scrapped, from the concept design that was released. Like is the noon dimension like Tao lo in Shang chi — Tickets OUT for The Little Mermaid (@ch40sr1sing) July 21, 2023

Tis a probably a Kree artifact — Randall X ᱬⓧ (@CeruleanShadowX) July 21, 2023

In Ms. Marvel, the Clandestines found one of the bangles on Earth but were unable to find the other pair. So perhaps this may be the second bangle that went missing. However, it does pose the question of how it landed somewhere far away from Earth, especially when the body of the previous owner (or hand) was found in the temple.

Hopefully, Marvel Studios will use this movie to shed more light on the bangle since it was barely explained in the Disney Plus series. So far, this Marvel artifact was described as something that could extract energy from the Noor Dimension and might have triggered some of Kamala’s genetics after a mutation was discovered. Meanwhile, the trailer hinted that the bangle that Dar-Benn used was what triggered the events that unfolded during the post-credits scene.

The Marvels are scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.