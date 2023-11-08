‘The Marvels’ wins rave first reactions, but on the other hand, so did ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘Secret Invasion’

It's best to withhold judgement until you see it for yourself.

The first reactions to any major blockbuster should always be taken with at least a grain or two of salt, and while The Marvels has been winning rave reactions that laugh in the face of the disaster already placed on its shoulders by the most ardent of detractors, we’ve been down this road before.

The Multiverse Saga has conspired to deliver every single one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s worst-reviewed and lowest-rated projects across both film and television, but how much of them came carrying the stink of negative responses from the people to have seen them ahead of release?

It certainly wasn’t Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, nor was it Thor: Love and Thunder, and even Secret Invasion was incredulously dubbed the MCU’s answer to the acclaimed and award-nominated Andor before audiences had a chance to discover it was a truly wretched TV series.

With that in mind, expectations should always be tempered when the initial wave of enthusiasm drops, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to start getting hyped.

#THEMARVELS is short, sweet, and a hell of a lot of fun. The main trio is a blast together and it's great to have action sequences that are exciting again. Probably the most charmed I've been by a MCU film since No Way Home, and I can't wait to see what this film leads to… pic.twitter.com/BA8lkRCjU8 — Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) November 8, 2023

The Marvels is a fine MCU entry.



Carol, Kamala, and Monica are really great, especially together in very creative action scenes! First 25 minutes really rocked, exciting MCU stuff by the end.



Villain is forgettable. VFX vary, both good and bad. Some silly scenes didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/dflCP2hOPX — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 8, 2023

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a great time at the movies! It’s well paced & full of frantic, hilarious energy. I even liked it more than 2019’s #CaptainMarvel. This thing moves! The location-swap action is a blast & the end credits scene is 😱 . I’m definitely a fan.



Iman… pic.twitter.com/vK8vDFpJ4h — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 8, 2023

All I wanted from #TheMarvels was to have a good time and that movie is stupid fun! Kamala, Monica, and Carol are so much fun together. The swapping, singing, and dancing played better than I thought it would. The cameos, my god those cameos! I’m so happy I saw this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/seWhnb9fzX — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) November 8, 2023

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a delight! The power-swapping plot is cool & all, but the real fun comes from the stellar chemistry between Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani. Low stakes aside, it delivers some of Marvel’s best action & comedy to date! See it with a crowd 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qz8k9j6nAm — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) November 8, 2023

Happy to report #themarvels is a blast. It’s fun, funny & the cast is so good together. Is it one of the best Marvel movies? No. But I had a smile on my face a lot. Definitely worth seeing in a movie theater.



Also the after the credits scene is 🔥🔥🔥



Excited for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/XuRYyqcVJD — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 8, 2023

In the grand scheme of things – and not to sound too harsh – but social media reactions don’t mean a damn thing in terms of how a movie is received by the masses. This year alone we’ve seen the MCU conspire to disappoint and underwhelm several times over, and we can’t forget The Flash being touted as “one of the greatest superhero blockbusters of all-time.”

That’s not to say The Marvels is in line for a critical drubbing when the review embargo lifts, but it’ll be a much better indicator of where the truth lies.