‘The Matrix Resurrections’ images confirm Priyanka Chopra’s character

The most recent trailer for The Matrix Resurrections left plenty of jaws on the floor, delivering a barnstorming series of visual flourishes and kinetic action sequences, but the focus of the footage was very much on the legacy of the franchise as a whole.

If somebody were to watch it without being familiar with the original trilogy, then they may have been left wondering what the hell was going on, as Jonathan Groff channeled Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II put his own spin on Laurence Fishburne’s Morbius, Jada Pinkett-Smith showed up for a second in old-age makeup and Keanu Reeves reminded us that he still knows kung-fu.

That theme has continued via a pair of new images released by Warner Bros., confirming Priyanka Chopra as Sati, an older program that lives in exile previously played by Tanveer K. Atwal.

Director Lana Wachowski has continually teased the meta angle of The Matrix Resurrections, so we know the latest chapter is shaping up to be every bit as ambitious and potentially groundbreaking as the previous three. We just need to keep our fingers crossed in the hopes it comes off much more like the original than the bloated, convoluted Reloaded and Revolutions.