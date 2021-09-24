The MCU’s Kingpin Will Reportedly Be A Soft Reboot Of The Character

Ever since the rights to Netflix’s former Defenders started reverting back to Marvel Studios, every single character to get their own solo show has been rumored for a comeback on at least a handful of occasions, with the exception of Finn Jones’ Iron Fist for obvious reasons.

Fans would love to see Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Jon Bernthal, Mike Colter and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles in official Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, but if Cox doesn’t make that appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home that we’re all expecting, then the chances of the rest following suit diminishes greatly.

D’Onofrio in particular couldn’t make it any clearer that he wants to return as Kingpin, but he’s still waiting on that call. However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Trevor Slattery would show up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that a soft reboot for New York’s crime boss could be on the cards.

When you think about it, wiping the slate clean wouldn’t take a whole lot of work. All you’d have to do is avoid any direct references to the events of Daredevil, and you’re good to go. In fact, it could even work out in Kingpin‘s favor given his comic book ties to Echo, who’s getting her own solo series spun off from Hawkeye that’s been heavily touted as the potential destination for D’Onofrio’s re-debut.