Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Confirms Charlie Cox Doesn’t Appear

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer excited fans in so many ways, with one of the most unexpected being a shot of someone’s forearms. Due to the context of the clip they appeared in, many became convinced that this had to be Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, with Daredevil himself cameoing in the movie as Peter Parker’s lawyer. Cox recently denied that those were his arms, however, and now he’s been proven right.

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arriving in theaters this weekend, the IMAX version of the No Way Home trailer is playing in front of the latest Marvel movie. Due to the increased aspect ratio, this reveals the face belonging to the guy with the forearms and it’s clear that it’s not the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. See for yourself via the tweet below:

Saw #Shangchi in imax and they played the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer before and because of the increased aspect ratio I was able to see the face behind the arms and can confirm it is NOT Charlie Cox #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/5l9r8aOQQ0 — Gymblonski (@Gymblonski77) September 4, 2021

As Twitter user @gymblonski77 goes on to point out in a follow-up tweet, the forearms man looks to be the same person as the detective who’s accusing Peter in the clip immediately preceding this shot. Fans had previously noticed that the “DODC” label on his jacket confirmed that he’s an officer for the Department of Damage Control, a governmental division set up by Tony Stark and S.H.I.E.L.D., as introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Of course, just because we now know those forearms aren’t Cox’s, that doesn’t mean he can’t show up elsewhere in the movie. Again, the actor has denied that he filmed anything for the much-anticipated threequel, but in another interview he also played coy about the possibility, saying that he didn’t want to spoil anything – which obviously indicates that there is something to spoil in the first place.

So that’s one mystery demystified, but we’ve still got plenty more theorizing to do before Spider-Man: No Way Home finally reaches theaters on December 17th.