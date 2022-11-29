The Multiverse showed out at award season’s first big ceremony but Marvel was nowhere to be seen

2022 has been the year of the multiverse and one of cinema’s greatest examples of this concept has scored big at this year’s Gotham Awards, the first major ceremony of the season.

A24’s surprise hit Everything Everywhere All at Once secured itself the event’s biggest honor for Best Feature.

To claim this title Everything Everywhere All at Once beat out Aftersun, The Cathedral, Dos Estaciones, and Tár. Alongside this big win, Ke Huy Quan won best supporting performance for his role in the film. Everything Everywhere headed into the awards show with three nominations. Of these, the only one that didn’t cash was for best lead performance which was won by Till star Danielle Deadwyler.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards celebrate the independent productions that shined during 2022. With this being the case, it should come as no surprise that Everything Everywhere All at Once took home its biggest award.

First arriving in cinemas back in April, this film quickly became a hit with word of mouth inspiring film fans everywhere to check it out for themselves. In a time when Marvel is most associated with the idea of multiple universes, this film put a fresh spin on the idea and provided a truly unique and touching experience.

Not only have fans loved this film, but also critics, and right now the movie boasts a stellar 95 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with the audience score trailing slightly behind at 89.

Today’s win is great for Everything Everywhere All at Once and sets it in a great spot gearing up for next year’s Oscars.