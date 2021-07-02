The Rock Reportedly Told Vin Diesel He Needs Acting Lessons

It’s not really a hidden fact that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel have had issues working alongside each other in the past, with the latter chalking it up to ‘tough love’. But, the extent of the beef has now been further detailed to us, according to a rumor reported by insider Daniel Richtman.

Understanding what went on between the two individuals really poses more questions than answering questions about how these two worked together for such a long time producing so many of the latest films in the Fast and Furious franchise. The tipster claims, though, that Johnson told Diesel in no uncertain terms that he needed acting lessons while on set.

Taking to his Patreon page, he shared:

The Rock told Vin he should get acting lessons, not him, on [the] set of FnF.

For such a comment to come from an actor with a considerably shorter tenure than himself must have been a shock to Vin Diesel. Having been involved in all of the Fast and Furious films, it’d be easy to argue that this comment would have been very unnerving for Diesel to tolerate. What his response was to The Rock remains unknown, of course, but from one fan to another, I’d love to uncover more about this drama. One thing that is for sure though, and that’s these actors’ capacity for copping criticism could arguably surpass their ability as actors.

Obviously, rumors can run for a multitude of reasons, and with the confirmation of prior drama, this too just remains conjecture unless confirmed by the actors themselves. Nonetheless, with Dwayne Johnson potentially set to return to Fast and Furious 10, we’re in for a great and exciting ride.