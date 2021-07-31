The Russo Brothers Wrap Shooting On Netflix Blockbuster The Gray Man

Joe and Anthony Russo may have bowed out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most spectacular fashion possible by delivering Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but the sibling directorial duo are already being linked with a return to helm Secret Wars, a project they’ve admitted was the only thing that could draw them back into the superhero business.

Since departing the MCU, the Russos made a minor misstep with Tom Holland’s uneven semi-fictionalized biopic Cherry, but they’re back on firmly familiar territory with The Gray Man, a mega budget literary adaptation that’s already been confirmed as the launchpad for a multi-film franchise, and also happens to be Netflix’s most expensive production ever thanks to a budget that’s been pegged to be hovering around the $250 million mark.

Chris Evans takes a rare turn into villainous territory as Lloyd Hansen, who pursues his friend and former colleague Court Gentry all over the world in an attempt to bring the former CIA agent turned assassin to justice, with Ryan Gosling filling the second lead role. After a globetrotting five-month shoot, The Gray Man has officially called it a wrap, as you can see below.

The star studded ensemble also includes Bridgerton‘s breakout star Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodward, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura and more, giving it a truly international flavor. Netflix have found plenty of success in the blockbuster realm already, as have the Russos thanks to their efforts in producing Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, and given their track record for directing Evans in action epics, The Gray Man has the potential to be something special when it eventually arrives on the platform, which might not be until next summer.