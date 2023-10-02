The scariest movies with a cult according to Reddit

When you’re looking to dive into a horror movie, sometimes you need a specific type of spooky flick to scratch that itch. Some viewers are into the classics, like slashers and possession films. But what about horror afficionados who have a taste for more niche concepts? For those of you who are searching for a deep dive into the horror of cults, you’re in luck!

On a Reddit thread in the r/horror subreddit, a great question was posed by user u/Daniel11200. Essentially, he asked which are the scariest cult-related horror films. Cults have a long history in horror, but they’re often overlooked when horror recommendation lists make the rounds. In this Reddit thread, users gave their favorite scary movies involving cults. I’ve gathered the most popular answers from that thread, and I’ve also given you my own reasoning as to why you should check out these stellar films.

The Sacrament

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Ti West is more well-known for his work on X and Pearl these days, but in 2013 he released a found-footage style horror film that was heavily inspired by the 1978 Jonestown Massacre that occurred as a result of leader Jim Jones. The Sacrament is set in the modern times, following a man and his crew as they set out to a commune his sister has joined. They originally intend to film a documentary, but things get out of hand in a spectacularly intense fashion. If you know about the Jonestown Massacre, you’ll have some idea of how things unfold in The Sacrament.

The Empty Man

Image via 20th Century Studios

While I thoroughly enjoyed watching The Empty Man, it has not gotten nearly enough of the attention it deserves. The film is a mind-bending blend of crime thriller, surrealist horror, and truly gruesome sights. I won’t give too much away, but know that cults are front and center in this movie’s plot. The Empty Man is a truly interesting entry that everyone should watch, but it seems poor marketing may keep it from reaching mainstream audiences.

Midsommar

Image via A24

Just about anyone who watches horror is going to be aware of Midsommar, but it doesn’t make it any less deserving of its place on this list. While yes, Midsommar is possibly the most popular movie about a cult, it is so popular precisely because of how good it is. If you somehow haven’t seen this subversive horror film by Ari Aster, you’re in for a treat. Check it out and follow Dani through her grief-fueled excursion to rural Sweden during the sunniest time of the year.

1BR

Image via Dark Sky

While 1BR is a harrowing film for most viewers, I’d give this a special shoutout to single women who have lived alone. It really captures the fear and indecision that comes with making the choice between shelter and safety, a truly paradoxical concept. The cult aspects of 1BR come on gradually, but there are signs from the beginning if you look in the right places. While it will spoil the film a bit, there is a very necessary content warning for a violent pet death that is shown in the film. The scene is brief, but heartbreaking and visceral.

The Wicker Man

Image via Rialto Pictures

The Wicker Man from 1973 is a great horror movie, but it should never be confused with the 2006 messy and so-bad-it’s-good remake featuring Nicholas Cage. Pagan cultists have taken over the island of Summerisle in Scotland, much to the dismay of the policeman who is searching for a missing girl. If you’re looking for something action-packed, The Wicker Man is not for you. But it will satisfy you if you’re looking for a slow-burn horror film (that also has a shorter runtime) about a cult with a bleak ending.

Rosemary’s Baby

Image via Paramount Pictures

If you’re looking for a timeless horror entry about cults, you can’t go wrong with Rosemary’s Baby. It is the classic to beat all classics (at least to many horror fans), with its staying power not diminished by its 1968 release date. An expecting mother has suspicions about her unconventional neighbors, even believing they may have sinister ideas for her baby. Rosemary doesn’t even know the half of it, and the horror only gets worse until the shocking final reveal in Rosemary’s Baby.

The Invitation (2015)

Image via Drafthouse

The Invitation (the 2015 film, not to be confused with The Invitation from 2022, about a vampire) is one of my favorite horror films of all time, and it comes down to the tension and pacing. Cults are not the initial focus of the film, so mentioning them is already a bit of a spoiler. That being said, if it gets people to watch this great and terrifying film, it might still be a win. Check out The Invitation if you’re down for a mystery that eventually unfolds itself into violent chaos.

The Ritual

Image via Netflix

When you first begin watching The Ritual, you may not understand what this movie has to do with cults. On its surface, it looks like a movie about a group of friends trying to overcome their shared grief. As the men head out to the Swedish wilderness, though, the internal plot of The Ritual begins to reveal itself. We won’t spoil too much, but be prepared for some cultish scares that build themselves gradually throughout the runtime.