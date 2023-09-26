The 10 best sci-fi horror movies of all time, ranked

Fans of horror films know that truly good horror can be hard to parse out from some less than stellar releases. This is especially true with the subgenre of sci-fi horror, which can be laden with cliché plots and shoddy performances. Thankfully, I’ve watched tons of movies in this subgenre, and can recommend some real gems for you. Whether you’re a fan of alien flicks or low-budget standouts, I’ve got a varied list for you to add to your watchlist.

The films on the list span from the 1980s to present, and include a variety of topics. Unsurprisingly, a good chunk of them deal with extraterrestrial beings. That being said, you can still find some tech-based films on this list, and even one that just deals with space and the human condition. Check all of them out if you’re down for mega-marathon of sci-fi horror.

10. Aniara

Image via SF Studios

Aniara is a 2019 Swedish sci-fi drama about a ship lost in space, based on a 1960s TV movie of the same name. While not technically billed as a horror film, by its end, we don’t know how you could see this bleak movie as anything else. After getting hit by an asteroid en route to Mars, the Aniara (the name of the ship) struggles to stay on course. The crew and passengers all gradually move through different stages of psychological despair, and the hopelessness never really stops in Aniara.

9. Life

Image via Columbia Pictures

A more modern film than Alien, the 2017 movie Life still has bits of the classic film floating in its DNA. Ryan Reynolds plays Rory Adams, an engineer who is on a spaceship investigating the presence of life (named Calvin) recovered from a Mars probe. It doesn’t take long for things to go sour with Calvin and the crew, resulting in a gory mess by the end. Life is as fun as it is tense, and it doesn’t let up throughout.

8. 10 Cloverfield Lane

Image via Paramount Pictures

What more could you ask for than a sci-fi horror starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Goodman? 10 Cloverfield Lane is a wild ride that keeps you questioning yourself and perceptions until the very end. Winstead plays Michelle, a woman who wakes up in a bunker after a car accident. Goodman is her captor, telling her she can’t leave due to an apocalyptic event. She doubts his recounting of events and tensions mount. Watch 10 Cloverfield Lane yourself to find out how things unfold.

7. The Cabin in the Woods

Image via Lionsgate

If you’re looking for a feature that’s more meta and comedy focused than some of our darker entries, check out The Cabin in the Woods. We know that when you start watching it, you’ll wonder how this classifies as a sci-fi horror movie (rather than a regular horror, as it initially appears). But trust us, continue watching The Cabin in the Woods blind, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the chaos to come after the twist presents itself. It’s a roaringly good time and full of meta-commentary on the horror genre.

6. Coherence

Image via Oscilloscope

If you’ve been searching for a low-tech sci-fi horror, look no further than Coherence. The 2013 film was shot with a very limited budget, and it essentially takes place in one setting (kind of, but we can’t elaborate without spoilers). The entire draw of Coherence is the amazingly scary and mysterious story. While a group of friends meet for a dinner party, a passing comet causes things in the world to get downright weird and confusing.

5. Possessor

Image via Elevation Pictures

The concept of Possessor alone is horrifying, but the execution only increases the terror by multitudes. A technological invention allows people to take control of others’ bodies, and Tasya Vos is an assassin who uses this device to take out contracted hits. The events of Possessor spiral from there, and Cronenberg has created yet another triumph of disturbing body horror (and we mean, really disturbing) to delight (or torture) the senses.

4. Annihilation

Image via Paramount Pictures

Annihilation is not even that old of a movie (released in 2018), but it’s quickly primed itself to become an enduring classic for both the horror and sci-fi genres. It’s endeared itself to fans with its novel premise, otherworldly beautiful horror, and inventive visuals. Annihilation follows a group of women who set out on the second expedition into the Shimmer, an otherworldly phenomenon threatening to spread and consume Earth. Natalie Portman gives a star performance, but we will say the best performance probably goes to the haunting bear creature seen midway through Annihilation.

3. Nope

Photo via Universal Pictures

If you’ve been following the directorial career of Jordan Peele, you’ll know that he has a talent for unique concepts. Nope may be Peele’s best work in this regard, combining several ideas into a masterpiece. The sci-fi and horror aspects of this film are evenly balanced, even featuring a few bright spots of comedy. Nope is even a movie that benefits from rewatches, making you appreciate smaller details you may have missed the first time.

2. Alien

Image via 20th Century Studios

Need tons of action to go with your sci-fi horror? Then, you can’t go wrong with Alien. The beginning part of Alien may be a bit slow, but things eventually pick up and become harrowing in a way that’s extremely enjoyable for viewers. Sigourney Weaver gives the most standout performance of this movie, but the rest of the cast is nothing to scoff at either. Alien is even still enjoyable even after multiple rewatches, providing new ways to perceive the movie.

1. The Thing

Image via Universal Pictures

You can’t get a movie much more quintessential to the sci-fi horror subgenre than 1982’s The Thing. Starring Kurt Russell and Keith David, The Thing is a horrifyingly daunting exploration of what to do when you can’t trust anyone, even yourself. An alien is hiding inside of someone in the Antarctic base, but who? The mystery lingers, even after the credits roll. For being a bit of a dated film, The Thing still holds up fairly well for modern audiences.