The 10 best horror movies with female leads

Horror has always been a genre populated with women, but this isn’t the same as having a movie with a female lead that’s depicted in either a nuanced or relatable manner. Gone are the tasteless slasher films of the 80’s, as we’ve entered a wave of horror that shows women (both heroes and villains) in a more realistic light.

That being said, our list of horror films with female leads also includes some entries that stood the test of time despite their aged release date. Overall, though, you’ll see the majority of the recommendations we have are from the 21st century. From psychotic female killers to women just trying to save the day, you’ll find a variety of horror options to add to your personal watchlist.

Annihilation

Image via Paramount Pictures

Following a team of five women who have been brought together for a top-secret government mission for a variety of reasons, Annihilation gives a stellar experience of sci-fi horror that is unmatched. Starring Natalie Portman as the primary protagonist, Annihilation also features Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny. We recommend going into the film blind to maximize the experience.

Raw

Image via Focus World

Looking for a French horror film with a female lead? If so, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than the 2016 film Raw, directed by Julia Ducournau. The movie is told primarily through Justine, a vegetarian newbie to a veterinary school. After being forced to consume meat, she begins to experience a quick descent into hunger, madness, and bloodlust. Raw exists as a symbolic depiction of female sexuality (shown through cannibalism, of all things), but that doesn’t make it skimp on the blood and gore.

Alien

Image via 20th Century Studios

There are few horror movie female leads depicted so intelligently and strongly as Sigourney Weaver‘s Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley from the classic film Alien. It’s a classic for a very good reason, and the hype isn’t just limited to Weaver’s acting (though it certainly doesn’t hurt). Alien is a horror film that creeps up on you, as it shuffles along from sci-fi action to downright horror. The gore and blood are endless, so you’re in for a treat in that department, too.

May

Image via Lionsgate

Giving some female representation to the trope of the killer driven mad by ostracization and loneliness, May is a surprisingly sensitive portrayal. Played by Angela Bettis (Girl, Interrupted and 12 Hour Shift), May Kennedy is a vet assistant with a deep desire for companionship and love from others. Her methods for relieving her deep-seated psychological problems become increasingly terrifying and twisted, leading towards a horrific ending. May is a weird, creepy, and sometimes oddly touching film.

Suspiria

Image via SGL Entertainment

Vintage cult-classics with a female-led cast like Suspiria are hard to come by. The Italian 1977 horror flick Suspiria follows a German dance school gone awry. If you’re looking for something with a female cast that descends into insanity and chaos, then definitely check this one out. It is a totally wild ride from start to finish, and it is made even more entertaining by the dazzling cinematography and ethereal performances throughout.

The Witch

Image via A24

At first glance, The Witch may seem like a film that is boring or dry, but don’t be fooled by its period setting. The folk horror movie from A24 gives us a painstakingly accurate (but still interesting) portrayal of life in 1630s puritanical New England, peppered with scares throughout. Thomasin (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) is the teenage daughter of a family exiled for religious differences. When things continue to go horribly for the family, talk of a witch emerges. But is the threat real?

Sissy

Image via Shudder

Narcissism, social media, and female friendships are all at the center of the 2022 wild ride that is Sissy. The Australian indie horror flick is shown through the eyes of social outcast turned social media influencer Cecilia (known as “Sissy” in her youth) as she attends the bachelorette party of a childhood friend. Things quickly spin out of control as Cecilia loses the grip on her public image and events from her past resurface, resulting in a bloody mess that she struggles to gain control of. Sissy is criminally underrated and deserves more viewers.

The Final Girls

Image via Stage 6 Films

The slasher film is a subgenre so rife with tropes and clichés that it has inspired a wave of meta-slasher films, like horror-comedy The Final Girls. Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) and Malin Akerman (Watchmen) are the two main leads of the movie, where the whole main cast are sucked into an 80s slasher film. The group must struggle to survive, but who will be the last girl(s) standing in The Final Girls? This movie is another underrated gem that deserves way more eyes on it than it currently has.

Carrie

Image via MGM

Few female leads in horror can compete with the eccentric, haunting, and tragic portrayal of Stephen King’s Carrie White by Sissy Spacek in the 1976 Carrie. Brian De Palma’s take on the horror novel adaptation is stylistic, intense, and weirdly erotic at times. That being said, the eroticism doesn’t feel particularly exploitative — which is rare in a 70’s horror flick. While not all aspects of Carrie have aged perfectly, it will remain a classic horror film, likely forever.

X franchise

Image via A24

If you’re hoping for female empowerment through X or Pearl (or the upcoming MaXXXine), you’re going to get a mixed bag. That’s essential to the vibe of Ti West’s X trilogy, though. Both Maxine and Pearl are women who have been transformed by vanity and the allure of fame. Both dream of a life better than that they were given. Both look to men as vehicles of escape, with lackluster results. While Maxine ends up straddling the line between heroine and villain, Pearl gives us a character who never stood a chance at redemption. More than anything, we really appreciate the fully-realized depictions of women in X and Pearl.