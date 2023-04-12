‘The Sixth Sense’ star reflects on receiving the support of Bruce Willis

Over two decades have passed, but fans still get emotional about the iconic, soul-wrenching twist of The Sixth Sense. Helmed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Bruce Willis as the protagonist, the movie was a phenomenal success, and is still counted among the most-watched and lauded supernatural horror films of all-time.

Willis’ performance received an incredible amount of praise solidifying his position as one of the greatest and most versatile actors of all time. Very recently, one of his former co-stars revealed what it was like working with the Die Hard star, who was already a big name in the industry at the time. He also opened up about his interaction with him during the filming. The individual we are talking about is Donnie Wahlberg, who played Vincent Grey, a deeply troubled man and a former patient of Willis’ Malcolm Crowe.

For the actor, it was a challenging role that demanded a breakthrough performance since the scene served as the foundation for the rest of the movie. In this tough time, Wahlberg recalls having received Willis’ support and encouragement throughout filming which marks his positive experience on the set, as he revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

“In my time working with him, Bruce was so cool to me. Bruce was so supportive… He just had my back… It was a great thrill to work with him and to get to know him. Even the scene that we did together, it’s one scene, but I was watching him and as out of my mind as I was on that day, I was like, ‘He’s so technical. He hits his mark and then he goes to the emotion. He was just so helpful and supportive.”

According to Wahlberg’s statement, Bruce’s support and encouragement were not limited to the movie’s filming as he also congratulated Wahlberg at the premiere for his good work speaking of which he mentioned that this very experience set a wonderful example for him,

“I remember when we went to the premiere of The Sixth Sense he just kept hugging me and saying, ‘You did so good. You did so good. You really helped the movie, But afterward, when we talked he was like, ‘What do you think? You think this movie is gonna do well?’ I loved the script, so I was like, ‘This is gonna be the biggest movie ever.’ And he was like, ‘Really? You think so?’ He was so humble and curious and not assuming anything and not presumptuous. [It] was a really big moment in my career, to be across from him. He had my back and… he was so supportive and so grateful for the effort that I put in it. I left that movie… with an incredible sense of confidence. If he hadn’t supported me, I don’t know that I would have had that confidence. I don’t know that I would be here right now. That’s how impactful it was… It meant the world to me and then to see how humble he was through all of it was just very impressive. I try to approach my career that way to this day.”

Willis, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, is one of those actors with a swelling fan base, and a revelation of his encouraging attitude toward his co-stars is par for the course given his standing.