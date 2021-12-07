Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to shake things up for the web-slinger. Despite our collectively knowing how the multiversal story begins, the returning villains, and the very likely reappearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as past Spideys based on trailers and reports, we have absolutely no idea about the ending.

Cracking the Spider-Verse open is going to change the status quo for these characters, with Tom Holland warning that the story is “dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting.” So, potential deaths amongst the supporting cast?

Someone who does know is Marisa Tomei, who plays May Parker. But the Oscar-winning actor has found the intense secrecy required to work in the MCU difficult and had to spill the beans to someone. And so she decided to open up to the one person who legally can’t tell anyone else: her therapist.

In an interview with BackstageOL she revealed:

“Only my therapist knows the ending. I had to be under oath and I had to tell someone.”

Marvel Studios is so secretive they often only provide actors with the relevant portions of scripts, so the fact that Tomei knows the ending of No Way Home may indicate that May Parker isn’t long for this world. Here’s hoping that’s not the case, as May is a breath of fresh air in the MCU. Plus there’s that burgeoning romance with Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan that demands a happy ending.

Whatever happens, we’ll have answers in just over a week. The review embargo ends on the 13th and the international release is on Dec. 15 — two days ahead of the domestic one.

That means it’ll be a torturous week for MCU fans as social media is will be jam-packed full of spoilers. Even worse, the crazy advance sales mean that many dedicated fans have already missed out on tickets for the opening weekend.

So, maybe stay off Twitter next week if you don’t want to know whether May lives or dies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.