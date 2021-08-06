The Suicide Squad Fans Are Loving That Guardian Of The Galaxy Cameo

Fans everywhere are excited about the surprising Guardians Of The Galaxy cameo in The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad is finally here, and fans everywhere are enjoying the hilarious and violent film that is a stark contrast to 2016’s Suicide Squad. This fresh take introduces a new cast of rag-tag villains forced to do the government’s bidding in hopes of lowering their prison sentences. While most fans were enjoying the star-studded cast, some viewers noticed a surprising cameo by a Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

During a scene where Task Force X visits a cabaret to find The Thinker, several dancers can be seen on stage for a few seconds. The main dancer is Pom Klementieff, who most fans will recognize as Mantis from the Marvel cinematic universe. As reported by Comic Book, fans everywhere were excited to see Klementieff in the small cameo.

Suicide Squad 2

Rating: 4/5

100% much better than the first one

Ade cameo mantis from GOTG — Nam1e🏴 (@Nam1e3) August 6, 2021

@JamesGunn is the secret cameo @PomKlementieff in #TheSuicideSquad ????? I totally spotted my girl Mantis living her best life on that stage. 🤣🤣 — Jacob (@Jarsum) August 6, 2021

finally figured out that Guardians of The Galaxy cameo that @JamesGunn has been talking about in #TheSuicideSquad… glad to see Mantis is doing well 😉 — Flash (@FlashGamerzYT) August 6, 2021

There's a whole lot of actors from MCU in The Suicide Squad. Even Mantis was in a very hidden role lmao — Joshua (@fatjoshuame) August 6, 2021

@JamesGunn DUDE! MANTIS IS IN THE SUICIDE SQUAD! — The Scranton Strangler (@KeepItSimpin) August 6, 2021

Some fans predicted Klemtieff’s cameo and were excited for their theories to be correct.

not to be i told you so but. I CALLED IT LMAOO. my instincts are always right. they kept insisting pom klementieff was just visiting the suicide squad cast bc she was filming thunder force nearby but i had a feeling they were lying 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JiLkPWLlHG — mandy celestine (@karengiIIn) August 4, 2021

New Images From The Suicide Squad Show Task Force X In Action 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films are some of the most popular Marvel titles, and fans everywhere hoped for a nod in his latest movie. He delivered with a small cameo that was enough to satisfy die-hard fans without pulling away from the exciting story.

The Suicide Squad has been well received by fans and critics and is a breath of fresh air in the superhero genre. Hopefully, this is not the last time we see these characters appear on the big screen.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.