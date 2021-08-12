The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assault

Joel Kinnaman, who stars as Rick Flag in the DCEU’s new The Suicide Squad, is currently under investigation by the Swedish Prosecution Agency after being accused of rape. The complainant is believed to be Swedish model Bella Davis, who Kinnaman dated for a short time in 2018. Their relationship recently made the headlines as Kinnaman was granted a restraining order against Davis, claiming that she was attempting to extort him by making false claims.

The actor’s legal team are adamant that this investigation is purely a retaliatory move and that the accusations of rape are baseless, saying;

“It appears that after learning of the restraining order, she filed her complaint. The court papers that Mr. Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms. Davis threatened to publicize false information about Mr. Kinnaman—including that he had sex with her against her will—unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more. Mr. Kinnaman will be cooperating with police to clear his name.”

Kinnaman took to Instagram to give his account, saying Davis has threatened physical harm to him and his family, which has apparently extended to her brother (who is reportedly a convicted felon) pointing a rifle at his manager. These conversations seem to have been recorded, so presumably those will settle who’s telling the truth fairly quickly.

New Images From The Suicide Squad Show Task Force X In Action 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Davis was asked what her opinion was and said that Kinnaman “should have an Oscar for how he’s writing and acting. I never ever threatened or asked for money.”

But whatever the background, the Swedish Prosecution Authority is obliged to examine it to see if further action needs to be taken. An agency spokesperson released a statement to E! News yesterday saying that it’s too early to make any kind of call on what’s going to happen next:

“The prosecutor got the case today and has hardly been able to look at it. She has said there is a need for further investigative matters before she can make a decision.”

I’d expect the next step will be a confirmation from the Swedish Prosecution Authority whether they see a need to proceed with their investigation. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear it.