The Witcher Season 3 Is Reportedly Already Being Written

Netflix tends to wait a while before officially renewing shows for additional seasons, with viewership data and other numbers needing to be crunched before the platform makes a decision as to whether the continued investment is justified. The company isn’t slow to cancel projects, though, as evidenced by Jupiter’s Legacy being thrown on the scrapheap just a couple of weeks after it premiered.

Ryan Murphy’s Ratched is a notable outlier having been handed a two-season order when it was first announced, but you can probably bet your house on The Witcher running for a good few years to come. Season 1 became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, and the hype is steadily starting to build around Henry Cavill’s next outing as Geralt of Rivia thanks to the recent WitcherCon event debuting the first full-length trailer and locking in a December 17th release.

Feature length animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf is coming next month and production starts on live-action spinoff Blood Origin at around the same time, so while it hasn’t been given the green light as of yet, it would be perhaps the most shocking thing to happen in the history of Netflix were The Witcher not to get a Season 3.

A new report claims that the writing process for a third run of episodes has already started behind the scenes, with the vast majority of the staff returning from Season 2. Netflix haven’t verified the information, but hit shows confident enough that they’ll continue often tend to get the ball rolling at the earliest available opportunity. The streamer is building out The Witcher into one of its marquee properties, so it’s only a matter of time before the news is made official.