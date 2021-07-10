The Witcher Fans Are Going Crazy For Season 2 Trailer

As expected, yesterday’s WitcherCon event, brought to us by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, delivered plenty of massive news from the Continent. This included the first batch of official images and maiden trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, which is looking to reinforce its credentials as one of the streamer’s biggest episodic properties.

It’s about as dark an atmospheric a promo as you’d expect, with Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia returning home to Kaer Morhen, this time with Ciri in tow. Those with an in-depth knowledge of both Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material and the video games will have a general idea of where the narrative is heading, but one thing we can guarantee is that audiences everywhere will be chomping at the bit for December 17th to arrive.

As you can see from the reactions below, fans are more hyped than ever now that Season 2 of The Witcher has a trailer and release date, with the expansion of the small screen universe only set to continue.

watching the new witcher trailer was just pic.twitter.com/g9185LPIvE — bee 🐛 (@Bruh__Delphine) July 9, 2021

I just watched the trailer slowed down and I‘m emotional about Ciri hugging Geralt, who seems to be injured 🥺😭❤️ #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/KEpf1bYfKY — Melissa • NotW 🐺 43 (@SoftForHenry) July 10, 2021

The new Witcher trailer really makes me want to learn swordwork. — 🏳️‍🌈❤️I am Akira🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@lionescence) July 9, 2021

Toss a coin to your Witcher via Netflix. Exciting! Roll on December. 😆 — Elton Lam (@walkingleaf79) July 9, 2021

The only appropriate reaction; pic.twitter.com/3d8YDcx77J — She Sees Films 👑 (@127Movies) July 9, 2021

They showed a lot! I’m impressed especially since the season is coming in December — Simon Lum (@heero_time) July 9, 2021

fuck yes lets goooooooooo — Santiago Karam (@SantiagoKaram) July 9, 2021

The Witcher is on par with Game of Thrones. it does matter. — Nope (@Nope06617565) July 9, 2021

Animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf also got a locked in August bow as part of the WitcherCon extravaganza, but the focus was always going to fall on the adventures of Geralt as soon as the newsworthy bombs started dropping. Two years will have passed between the first and second seasons, which is an eternity in the modern television era, but you can bet The Witcher is going to be getting binged all over again in the buildup.

Cursed may have been canceled yesterday after a single season, but Netflix by and large remain committed to the episodic fantasy business, with The Witcher set to continue leading the charge for the foreseeable future.